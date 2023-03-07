scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Inside Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan’s Holi celebrations. See photos

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared photos of their Holi celebrations.

Kareena KapoorActors Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others had special Holi celebrations. (Photo: Insatagram/kareenakapoorkhan/sidharthmalhotra)
Bollywood celebrities are enjoying the festival of Holi with their loved ones and are celebrating the joy with their fans on social media. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and many others have shared pictures from their festive celebrations much to the delight of their well wishers.

The day was particularly special for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who are celebrating their first Holi as a married couple. Sidharth shared their photo and wrote, “First Holi with the Mrs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

 

While Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video of playing Holi with son Viaan and daughter Samisha, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted pictures with son Taimur and Jeh. Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated the festival with his fans a day in advance at what looks like a Holi bash in the US and actor Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain turned hosts for a Holi bash at their Mumbai residence.

Check out pictures of Bollywood celebrities playing Holi –

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

 

Actor Salman Khan also posted a Holi wish on his social media account. However, he didn’t seem to be playing with colours and only uploaded a picture of himself sitting outdoors. He captioned it as, “Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi”. Actor Sonakshi Sinha also uploaded a selfie with a teeka on her forehead to wish fans on the festival of Holi.

