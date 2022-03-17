Inside Shweta Bachchan’s white-themed birthday bash: Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan to Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan party with her

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is celebrating her 48th birthday on March 17 with a white-themed birthday party. The party was attended by her friends and family including children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, mom Jaya Bachchan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Neha Dhupia, and Karan Johar.

Actor Ananya Panday was seen arriving with her bestie Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mom Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan was clicked at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre, Seema Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, and Natasha Poonawalla were also seen at the bash.

Karan Johar shared his look for the party. Sharing her look from the party, Neha Dhupia wrote, “White done right, tonight! … for the love of @shwetabachchan ♥️👑 …”

Scroll to see the inside photos from last night’s Shweta Bachchan Nanda birthday bash:

Birthday girl Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Manish Malhotra (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Shweta Bachchan seems to have had a good time. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posted with Shweta Bachchan Nanda. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Ananya Panday shared her look. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Sonali Bendre with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra with Seema Khan. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra with Sonali Bendre and Nitasha Nanda. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia shared more inside photos. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, however, could not attend the bash. He was seen leaving with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya for an undisclosed location for a holiday.

Despite her lineage, Shweta has stayed away from Bollywood. Married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, she has written the book Paradise Towers. She had also launched her own fashion label in 2018.