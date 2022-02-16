Inside Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s grand birthday bash: Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra, Raqesh Bapat celebrate

February 16, 2022 1:54:16 pm
As Shilpa Shetty‘s adorable daughter Shamisha Shetty turned two, Shilpa, her sister Shamita Shetty, Shamita’s partner Raqesh Bapat, Raj Kundra and Sunanda Shetty celebrated the occasion with a huge bash. Shilpa took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the celebrations.
Sharing photos of the grand birthday party, Shilpa thanked the decorators for all their help. Lined with colourful balloons, a giant purple heart and white drapes, the birthday party looked special indeed. Shamisha looked happy as she played with her toys and teddies while posing with her nine-year old brother Viaan.
A sign near the venue read, “Welcome to Samisha’s teddy land.” Earlier in the day, Shilpa had shared a heart-warming video to wish her daughter. The post caption read, “MINE! 😇😇😇 YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it😋🙈💖Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha♥️✨🧿 I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last🤗😇🧿. Happy birthday Samisha,our little baby is 2♥️.”
Shamisha’s aunt Shamita had also shared a video to wish the little one. Featuring her playing with Samisha, the video caption read, “Happy birthday my lil baby girl ❤️🧿 You are gift sent by god to make us smile brighter everyday.”
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen as a judge on the Sony TV reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9.
