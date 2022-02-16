Inside Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s grand birthday bash: Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra, Raqesh Bapat celebrate

As Shilpa Shetty‘s adorable daughter Shamisha Shetty turned two, Shilpa, her sister Shamita Shetty, Shamita’s partner Raqesh Bapat, Raj Kundra and Sunanda Shetty celebrated the occasion with a huge bash. Shilpa took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the celebrations.

Sharing photos of the grand birthday party, Shilpa thanked the decorators for all their help. Lined with colourful balloons, a giant purple heart and white drapes, the birthday party looked special indeed. Shamisha looked happy as she played with her toys and teddies while posing with her nine-year old brother Viaan.

A sign near the venue read, “Welcome to Samisha’s teddy land.” Earlier in the day, Shilpa had shared a heart-warming video to wish her daughter. The post caption read, “MINE! 😇😇😇 YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it😋🙈💖Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha♥️✨🧿 I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last🤗😇🧿. Happy birthday Samisha,our little baby is 2♥️.”

Shamisha’s aunt Shamita had also shared a video to wish the little one. Featuring her playing with Samisha, the video caption read, “Happy birthday my lil baby girl ❤️🧿 You are gift sent by god to make us smile brighter everyday.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen as a judge on the Sony TV reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9.