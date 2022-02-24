Inside Shibani Dandekar’s ‘boho mehendi’ party, with best buddies and bursts of colour. See new pictures

Actor-host Shibani Dandekar on Thursday shared several new pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Shibani tied the knot with her partner of four years, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, last week in Khandala. The lowkey wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Shibani’s sisters and Farhan’s daughters.

In the first of her three posts–Shibani will likely also share photos from the wedding itself–she thanked her loved ones for throwing her a mehendi ceremony that she described as ‘boho’. She wrote, “Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears 💜❤️ thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!”

The photos showed Shibani with several guests, including her sisters Anusha and Apeshka, as well as her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi. One of the photos showed her writing “S loves F” on Farhan’s arm. She captioned her second post, “What Boho Mehendi Dreams are made of!” This one had photos of Shibani with her mother, and friend Rhea Chakraborty, as well as some other buddies. One photo showed her shaking a leg with Shabana Azmi.

Shibani’s third post mostly included pictures from the party in the evening, and was captioned, “No better way to kick of the wedding than this!”

Farhan on Wednesday shared the first official pictures from their wedding ceremony, and thanked fans for giving the couple the privacy that they wanted. He wrote in an Instagram post, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together.”

Also present at the wedding were Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Ashutosh Gowariker and others.