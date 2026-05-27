Inside Shekhar Suman’s sea-facing penthouse with 10 balconies, European charm

Shekhar Suman, who has returned to the spotlight with his new show Shekhar Tonight, owns a stunning home in Mumbai that reflects timeless European elegance. Designed in soothing shades of white and ivory, the lavish four-storey Victorian-style penthouse, located in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area, feels straight out of a royal European estate.

The actor’s living room is a blend of gold and white tones, featuring a dramatic chandelier, plush white sofas, floral-print wallpaper, ornate European candle stands and soft off-white curtains. Adding a vintage charm to the space is an antique chessboard placed at the centre of the room. Fresh flowers arranged across different corners further enhance the home’s warm and luxurious aesthetic.

Living room in Shekhar Suman’s home blends gold and white. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Living room in Shekhar Suman’s home blends gold and white. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shekhar shared, “My wife is obsessed with flowers. Plus, we both love English architecture. Every time we travelled abroad, we ended up buying unique pieces, and when everything came together, the house developed a character of its own. We kept the interiors pastel because it calms you down.”

Shekhar Sumar explained why they chose pastel colours. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Shekhar Sumar explained why they chose pastel colours. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

In a city like Mumbai, where owning a spacious home itself is considered a luxury, Shekhar’s house stands apart with its grand staircase leading to the upper floors — a rarity in the city’s apartments.

Shekhar Suman says old films inspired him while designing his house. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Shekhar Suman says old films inspired him while designing his house. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

“Most houses in Mumbai begin and end in the same space, but I have a staircase,” he said. “The inspiration came from old films and my ancestral home in Patna. It has a personality of its own.”

An ornate chess board. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) An ornate chess board. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The staircase is intricately detailed with floral carvings, adding to the Victorian charm of the penthouse.

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Calling the house a reflection of his journey, Shekhar said, “When I first came to Mumbai, I only had a broken bike. Today, I own this beautiful home built with my hard-earned money. It gives me stability and satisfaction.”

European architecture inspired Shekhar Suman. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) European architecture inspired Shekhar Suman. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Natural light plays a huge role in the family’s lifestyle. While the house remains bright and airy during the day, evenings are made cosy with candles and warm white lights placed thoughtfully across the rooms.

Shekhar Suman says family picks up knicks-knacks for their home during their travels. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Shekhar Suman says family picks up knicks-knacks for their home during their travels. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The walls are adorned with paintings and antique pieces collected from around the world. Pointing at a painting of an English couple dancing at a ball, Shekhar shared, “We bought this from a boutique in New York that specialises in antique pieces.”

He also revealed that a striking purple vase — one of the few colourful additions to the ivory-themed house — was picked up during a trip to San Diego.

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The family has maintained ivory-and-white colour theme. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The family has maintained ivory-and-white colour theme. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

One of the home’s most unique features is its handcrafted glasswork. “It took artisans nearly two years to create the ‘Tree of Life’ artwork on the glass panels in our house,” he revealed.

Shekhar Suman’s home has 10 balconies. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Shekhar Suman’s home has 10 balconies. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The penthouse boasts nearly ten balconies spread across different floors, all overflowing with plants and offering breathtaking views of the sea. The house culminates in a massive terrace overlooking the ocean. “We are lucky that from our terrace, all we see is the sea,” Shekhar said. “The balconies are filled with plants and have cosy corners where we enjoy evening tea while watching the sunset.”

Shekhar Suman said the house can accommodate 150 people. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Shekhar Suman said the house can accommodate 150 people. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

On the 19th floor, the family has designed a private study adorned with elegant couches and warm interiors. “We spend a lot of time there. It gives us privacy, and there’s no chance of interruption, so all important discussions happen there,” he shared.

Breaking away from the ivory theme, a special corner of the house is dedicated to their son, Adhyayan Suman. Designed with wooden brown furniture and minimalist white walls, the space also includes a stylish bar setup complete with decanters, bar stools and premium bar accessories.

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Shekhar Suman’s all-white kitchen. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Shekhar Suman’s all-white kitchen. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

“This is Adhyayan’s corner. He hosts his friends here. Sometimes, we entertain as many as 150 guests in this house,” Shekhar revealed.

The family has also decorated the space with antique treasures, including a piece sourced from a chapel auction and a classic grandfather clock. “I love antique pieces. We have kept everything very classic,” he said.

The actor’s obsession with cleanliness is reflected in his all-white kitchen. “I wanted the kitchen entirely white,” he admitted.

Their dining area, separated by elegant sliding doors, also follows the white-and-ivory palette. Topped with a grand chandelier and opening up to uninterrupted sea views.