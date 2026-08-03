Inside Shekhar Ravjiani’s sprawling Khandala farmhouse, with Rakesh Roshan as his neighbour

Farah Khan recently visited the sprawling Khandala farmhouse of singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, one half of the music duo Vishal-Shekhar. Spread across several acres, the property combines old-world Parsi and Gujarati bungalow aesthetics with lush greenery and expansive open spaces. A long driveway leads to the garden, from where a pathway takes visitors to the main entrance. The verandah features black-and-white chequered flooring, while the exterior is decorated with several plants and climbers. Stone elephant sculptures placed outside add a regal touch to the property.

Taking in the grandeur of the farmhouse, Farah said, “Look at the house!”She also recalled the time when the farmhouse was still under construction. “When Shekhar was yet to build this, we had a whole discussion about where the pool would be placed. At the end of the day, the pool never got made,” she said.

Pathway leading to the farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Pathway leading to the farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The main gate of the farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The main gate of the farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The living area follows a distinct Parsi-Kutchi aesthetic, with wooden flooring, light-coloured walls and paintings that add to its old-world charm. A hanging fan, beige sofas and a carpet bring warmth to the otherwise muted space, while plants add a touch of freshness to the decor.

The garden area with lotus ponds. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The garden area with lotus ponds. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The interiors have been kept simple, with aesthetic lamps, a wooden centre table, flowers and plants taking centre stage.

Shekhar has deliberately given the house an old world charm. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Shekhar has deliberately given the house an old world charm. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The other side of the living room, leading to the garden area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The other side of the living room, leading to the garden area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

A white-and-brown staircase leads to the first floor. An old-fashioned clock hanging on the wall beside the staircase adds to the home’s vintage appeal. The staircase opens into a small temple area, while the second floor features a terrace-like balcony overlooking the lush surroundings.

The staircase leading to the temple in the first floor. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The staircase leading to the temple in the first floor. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The temple area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The temple area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Speaking about the view, Farah said, “This must look magical during the rainy season.” Farah and Shekhar also revealed that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan owns a farmhouse in the same vicinity. Farah also pointed out that Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse is also in the same area. “This is heaven,” Shekhar said while showing Farah around the property.

The back area of the farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The back area of the farmhouse. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

On the other side of the farmhouse is a beautiful seating area that opens out like a balcony. Unlike the black-and-white flooring at the entrance, this space features white-and-grey tiles. A wooden table makes it ideal for tea parties, while a bright yellow bench adds a pop of colour. Surrounded by greenery, the area has a charming, park-like feel.

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Pointing at the flooring, Farah asked, “You have opted for a full Parsi house, no?” “Yes,” Shekhar replied. Explaining the inspiration behind the design, he said, “When I was in school, I used to visit Panchgani a lot. All the hotels were Parsi. I took inspiration from there. I like the old-world feel.”

The dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah then revealed that their shared love for vintage decor often extended beyond their music collaborations. “A lot of times, instead of working on the music, Shekhar and I have gone out to buy Parsi furniture. We even visited Chor Bazaar once,” she said.

Kitchen made of old tiles and stones. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Kitchen made of old tiles and stones. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

They then moved to the dining-cum-kitchen area. The living room opens into the dining space, which is further connected to the kitchen. The dining area features a beautiful wooden dining table and chairs, along with an aesthetically designed washbasin.

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Looking at the size of the property, Farah joked, “You must complete your 10,000 steps just by walking around your house, right?”

The bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The duo finally moved to the kitchen, which continues the home’s old-world design language. It features a simple black countertop, blue tiles on the walls and a large window with a wooden frame.

“This is a very simple kitchen with a heritage look,” Shekhar said. He added, “I deliberately chose old tiles and everything else.” “To add an old Gujarati bungalow charm?” Farah asked. “Yes,” Shekhar confirmed.

Shekhar Ravjiani’s farmhouse is also home to several rescued dogs.