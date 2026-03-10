From rented flats to a luxury mansion: Inside Shark Tank India judges Ghazal and Varun Alagh’s ‘imperfect’ multi-generational home

Mamaearth founders Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, who have appeared on Shark Tank India, recently shared a glimpse of their home. The luxurious house has beautifully designed rooms with mood lighting and also cozy furniture.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the couple shared their journey of buying their first home. They shared that earlier, when they used to work for corporate companies, they lived in rented accommodations. However, only after they launched their business and it became successful were they able to buy their dream home. Speaking about the same, Varun said, “This is the first house that we bought. Earlier, when we were working in companies, we used to live on rent. Then when we started the company, we lived with our parents. So, sometimes it takes time to get your own home but when you get it, it is good.”