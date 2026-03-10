Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
From rented flats to a luxury mansion: Inside Shark Tank India judges Ghazal and Varun Alagh’s ‘imperfect’ multi-generational home
Mamaearth founders Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, who have appeared on Shark Tak India, recently shared a glimpse of their home.
Mamaearth founders Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, who have appeared on Shark Tank India, recently shared a glimpse of their home. The luxurious house has beautifully designed rooms with mood lighting and also cozy furniture.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, the couple shared their journey of buying their first home. They shared that earlier, when they used to work for corporate companies, they lived in rented accommodations. However, only after they launched their business and it became successful were they able to buy their dream home. Speaking about the same, Varun said, “This is the first house that we bought. Earlier, when we were working in companies, we used to live on rent. Then when we started the company, we lived with our parents. So, sometimes it takes time to get your own home but when you get it, it is good.”
The house opens to a beautifully decorated corner that has a Ganesha idol. The drawing room of the house is tastefully designed with cozy beige sofas and a touch of green cushions. The house has mood lighting that makes it look even more luxurious. It is also decorated with elegant chandeliers.
The house has two separate sitting areas — one drawing and dining area meant for guests, and the other for family members. The couple shared that they don’t call this the perfect house as they have kids and a dog who leave their handprints all over the home. “This is very simple home. This is a home, not a designer home. We are 4 generations living in the same house. It’s an imperfect house because you will see hand prints of kids on the walls,” Ghazal Alagh said.
Also Read: Aman Gupta’s ‘top’ investment on Shark Tank India, once valued at Rs 3.75 crore, is now a Rs 1,100 crore business
The couple also showed a painting that Ghazal had made. However, she admitted that after starting her business she is no longer able to paint as much. They also shared a glimpse of their massive balcony, which has a cozy sitting area and beautiful plants. The balcony also gives a magnificent view of the city.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05