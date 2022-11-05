Inside Shanaya Kapoor’s 23rd birthday party: BFFs Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda attend celebrations, see pics

Actor Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Mumbai on Thursday with her close friends. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Kapoor were in attendance. Shanaya’s younger brother Jahaan was also seen at the birthday dinner. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and reality TV star Maheep Kapoor.

On Friday, she posted some pictures from the party, to give her fans a glimpse of the special day. The soon-to-be leading lady of a Dharma Productions film captioned her post, “Chapter 23.”

Shanaya’s birthday album received a bunch of comments from her family and close friends. Sanjay Kapoor commented, “The best chapters start now,” while mother Maheep commented, “it’s going to be an outstanding chapter”

Ananya commented with an adorable “Chottttu”. Others who left comments on Shanya’s post were actors Katrina Kaif, designers Manish Malhotra and Seema Sajdeh, and best friend Suhana Khan. In the album, Shanaya also posted pictures with her other friends from earlier vacations.

Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. In July, there were reports that the film has been shelved. However, Karan clarified by posting an update about the film’s shooting plan. He posted a picture of the lead actors, and wrote in the caption, “@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!”

The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in leading roles. Lakshya was earlier supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 but behind-the-scenes troubles led to the film being shelved.