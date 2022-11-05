scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Inside Shanaya Kapoor’s 23rd birthday party: BFFs Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda attend celebrations, see pics

Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar's production Bedhadak.

Shanaya KapoorActor Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday with close friends. (Photo: Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

Actor Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Mumbai on Thursday with her close friends. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Kapoor were in attendance. Shanaya’s younger brother Jahaan was also seen at the birthday dinner. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and reality TV star Maheep Kapoor.

Read More |‘Travelling helps me shape my character, enhance my skills’: Shanaya Kapoor on her love for exploring new destinations

On Friday, she posted some pictures from the party, to give her fans a glimpse of the special day. The soon-to-be leading lady of a Dharma Productions film captioned her post, “Chapter 23.”

Check out pictures from Shanaya’s birthday party –

 

Shanaya’s birthday album received a bunch of comments from her family and close friends. Sanjay Kapoor commented, “The best chapters start now,” while mother Maheep commented, “it’s going to be an outstanding chapter”

Ananya commented with an adorable “Chottttu”. Others who left comments on Shanya’s post were actors Katrina Kaif, designers Manish Malhotra and Seema Sajdeh, and best friend Suhana Khan. In the album, Shanaya also posted pictures with her other friends from earlier vacations.

Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. In July, there were reports that the film has been shelved. However, Karan clarified by posting an update about the film’s shooting plan. He posted a picture of the lead actors, and wrote in the caption, “@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...

The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in leading roles. Lakshya was earlier supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 but behind-the-scenes troubles led to the film being shelved.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 12:52:24 pm
Next Story

Art Street: ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ is a 12-foot ode to the undying spirit of every Mumbaikar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement