Inside Shahid Kapoor’s birthday: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter’s adorable photos to Mira Rajput celebrating sunsets with the actor 

Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebration turned out to be a perfect evening, which he celebrated with his close friends and family members. The actor, who turned 41 on February 25, shared a video on Sunday which gives a glimpse of how he spent his birthday evening. The video is a collection of photos. Some show Shahid in it, while many seemed to have been taken by the actor himself.

As the video begins, we witness a perfect group photo that features Shahid Kapoor with his friends. The picture shows him with Mira, while Ishaan Khatter was seen happily posing with Ananya Panday. In the adorable photo, Ishaan had his hands around Ananya’s shoulder. The two looked cute together. As the video proceeds, another picture shows Ananya, but this time, she is accompanied by Shahid. The actor is seen kissing Ananya on the cheeks. Amid all the photos, the one that has our heart is a candid still of Ananya and Ishaan. The two are rumoured to be dating each other. They also spent New Years together. And earlier this year, Ananya and Ishaan had also spent time in Ranthambore National Park.

Shahid clicked some beautiful pictures. His wife Mira obviously became one of his muse, but the other one who caught his attention was Mrunal Thakur. Mrunal, who attended the birthday bash, will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Shahid in Jersey, the Telugu remake of Nani starrer. The Haider actor was also seen striking poses with his boy gang. Apart from Mrunal, Ananya, Ishaan and Mira, the photos also featured Kunal Kemmu.

Earlier, Mira posted adorable photo with Shahid and wrote, “To many more sunsets together ☀️” She also called him the “Best dad, best friend, best husband” in another photo. Ishaan, on the other hand, referred to Shahid and himself as “Bade miyan chotte miyan.” He concluded the post with “Love you @shahidkapoor ♾ keep conquering 👑”

On the work front, Shahid is shooting for Raj & DK directorial, which is said to be a series. The actor is looking forward to the release of Jersey.