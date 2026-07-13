Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades co-star’s 75,000 sq ft 9-storey home, with private theatre

After starring with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2004 hit Swades, Gayatri Oberoi aka Geeta stepped away from acting. The former-actor model got married to billionaire, real estate magnate Vikas Oberoi and focused on her personal life off-screen. The couple recently shifted in their majestic home in Mumbai’s Juhu, located by the sea. Their home, designed by Italian master Piero Lissoni, featured in the February edition of Architechtural Digest.

Spread over nine storeys within an area of 75,000-square-foot, her dream house is nothing short of a mansion. The house has two entrances, a circular driveway, and two staircases. “It’s a large home but every corner is designed with intention. I’m a bit of a staircase fanatic—there’s one for public use and one for private, each with its own architectural identity,” Lissoni told AD about the home.

The Oberois had a vision for their dream house since 2015, and they wanted an elegant use of both light and space, with extensive modernism. The detailed layout of the home is – two basement levels for parking and fitness (one floor reserved for private gym, spa, and a 12-seater theatre), ground to third floor for entertainment. Talking about how they keep hosting get togethers, Gayatri recalled, “We hosted a sit-down dinner for 65 people in early 2025 for the Epic Foundation. It was one of those nights where everything flowed just right.”

Rooftop infinity pool

Gayatri Oberoi is also a design curator in her husband’s company, Oberoi Realty. “Vikas always said the house should run like a boutique hotel—and initially, I hated that comparison. ‘It’s a home, not a hotel!’ But in function, it truly does run that efficiently,” she shared her vision. While she wanted to focus on the interiors of the house, Vikas took care of the layout.

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Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades co-star Gayatri Oberoi’s 75,000 sq ft nine-storey home (Photo: AD) Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades co-star Gayatri Oberoi’s 75,000 sq ft nine-storey home (Photo: AD)

Vikas Oberoi was particular about another highlight of the plush home – a Molteni kitchen in full view. “He was very clear with Piero from day one: ‘I want to invite international chefs. I want to host charity dinners and open great wine’,” Gayatri said.

With the first three floors dedicated to hosting, entertainment and a grand salon, the rest of the levels upwards are more private. The other floors have relaxed family lounges, and a rooftop infinity pool, which directly spills into the Arabian Sea.

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Muted interiors

The interiors of their Juhu residence have a muted palette, reflecting their joint aesthetic. The furniture, wood work, and marble is mostly textured with neutral tones, with a slight pop of colour at some places. “Both of us are drawn to natural materials—with the occasional burst of something vibrant,” the former actress told AD. Lissoni added, “I like to say it’s a house designed for life: where private and social spaces coexist, where the interiors don’t shout, but whisper. The idea was not to create a statement house, but a home with soul.”

While the couple has a great collection of artworks by Ravinder Reddy, MF Husain and Manjit Bawa, they have intentionally left many walls empty. “I never wanted to take on that pressure of filling every wall. As the house came along and we travelled, we started picking up pieces we loved. Everything has been collected in the last five to seven years, during our travels as well as auctions,” Gayatri Oberoi revealed.