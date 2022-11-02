Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations with Farah Khan, manager Pooja Dadlani at Mannat. See photos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. On the occasion, the actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared a selfie with the Pathaan star on her social media. Pooja also celebrates her birthday on November 2.

The said snap featured Shah Rukh with Pooja as they both were seen smiling for the camera. The image had multiple hearts drawn over it. The photo was apparently taken at SRK’s residence Mannat early on November 2 morning after the actor rang in his birthday with fans and family. Later, filmmaker and friend Farah Khan shared a touching video to mark Khan’s birthday. Farah also posted photos with both SRK and Pooja Dadlani.

Farah’s caption for SRK read, “Mine!! ♥️ my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. ♥️ thank you for all that you are.”

(Photo: Farah/Instagram) (Photo: Farah/Instagram)

SRK on Tuesday midnight had greeted his fans who gathered outside his bungalow Mannat, in Mumbai. The actor appeared in a black t-shirt and jeans along with his youngest child, AbRam and waved to his cheering sea of admirers. Pooja had also shared the clip on her social media from the occasion.

(Photo: Pooja/Instagram) (Photo: Pooja/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

On Wednesday morning, Shah Rukh also shared the first teaser of his upcoming actioner Pathaan, which marks his comeback to the movies after over four years. The actor shared the teaser with a caption that read, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Pathaan promises to be an adrenaline-pumping actioner that presumably stars SRK as an undercover agent on a risky mission. The trailer saw him doing cool-looking action choreography, as he went up against John Abraham’s antagonist. Deepika Padukone looked stunning per usual as she also made an appearance in the promo video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

In an earlier statement, director Siddharth Anand had said while speaking with ETimes, “What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that ‘Pathaan’ has started off on such a strong note with them.”

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan releases on January 25 in cinemas. SRK also has Jawan and Dunki in his kitty.