Inside Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan’s first Delhi home as he becomes sole owner in Rs 37 cr deal

Shah Rukh Khan has come full circle with one of the most sentimental properties in his life. The actor recently acquired the remaining two floors of his Delhi home in South Delhi’s upscale Panchsheel Park, becoming the sole owner of the entire building. Until now, Shah Rukh already owned the basement and first floor of the property, where he and Gauri Khan began their married life after tying the knot in 1991. The acquisition reportedly cost the actor Rs 37 crore and gives him complete ownership of the four-storey building.

Years before the superstar purchased the entire building, Gauri had opened the doors to the home, offering a rare glimpse into the space that holds some of the family’s most cherished memories.

Dining area. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube) Dining area. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube)

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi home

Designed by Gauri herself, the house blends vintage charm with timeless elegance. Warm lighting, wooden doors, classic staircase railings and antique-style furniture give the home a cosy yet sophisticated feel. The dining room features a large wooden table with a glass top, illuminated by an elegant chandelier. One of the most striking elements of the space, however, is an antique rug mounted on the wall and framed in gold, transforming it into a unique piece of art.

Stairs to first floor. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube) Stairs to first floor. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube)

Gauri Khan on designing a home filled with memories

Speaking to Vogue, Gauri had said, “This piece that you see at the back is an antique rug, which I have used like an art piece on the wall.”

The home is filled with family photographs that chronicle Shah Rukh and Gauri’s journey together, from their early years to moments with their children—Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Stairs to first floor. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube) Stairs to first floor. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube)

Explaining the philosophy behind the interiors, Gauri said, “Talking about the design elements of this home, it is more about all the memories we share. The collectibles over the years. All my firsts are here. My favourite art pieces, the kids’ special toys, and so many artworks that we have collected over the years.”

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She also revealed that both her Delhi home and Mumbai residence are deeply personal spaces, with every family member contributing to the design.

Memory wall. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube) Memory wall. (Photo: Vogue/YouTube)

“Both my Bombay and Delhi houses are extremely personal. My husband and kids… they all have personal inputs in their spaces, their rooms. I think they are all designers in my home. Everybody has their personal touch and design elements,” she said.

One wall in particular serves as a visual timeline of the family’s journey together. Filled with carefully framed keepsakes, it preserves countless milestones from the children’s growing-up years.

“This wall is full of memories. Memories of the kids, what they loved… we put it all together in these fabulous frames,” Gauri shared.

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(Photo: Vogue/YouTube) (Photo: Vogue/YouTube)

Among the treasured memorabilia displayed are items from Suhana Khan’s childhood makeup kit, Aryan Khan’s tennis racket, AbRam Khan’s first gift, and even the original negatives of Scarface, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite films.

Why the Panchsheel Park home is so special

According to reports, Shah Rukh purchased the remaining two floors of the property for Rs 37 crore, making him the sole owner of the building. Spread across a 1,200-square-yard plot in one of South Delhi’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, Panchsheel Park, the house remains far more than a luxury address—it is the place where Shah Rukh and Gauri began their life together after their wedding, making it one of the most emotionally significant homes the couple owns.