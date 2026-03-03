Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Inside Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar’s Holi party: Urmila Matondkar, Mannara Chopra dance; Priyanka Chopra’s mom joins celebration
Bollywood is celebrating Holi with high josh. While Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a grand Holi party, Kriti Sanon shared glimpses of her at-home celebration with family.
Veteran couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar organised a Holi party for their friends and family in Mumbai on Tuesday. Videos and photos from the event have been going viral on Instagram, showing several Bollywood celebrities dancing and playing with Holi colours at the celebration.
The event saw actor Urmila Matondkar and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra arriving together at the Holi party. As soon as they entered the venue, guests were seen smearing colours on them. Urmila happily joined in and began applying colour to the guests present at the venue. Other videos show Javed and Shabana, both dressed in white and wearing turbans, putting colour on their friends and each other. Javed was also seen joyously throwing colours at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, another celebrity couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, also made their way to the Holi celebration. More videos from the event show Shabana dancing her heart out with Urmila and Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was also present at the party and was seen playing with colours alongside other guests. A video of Mannara Chopra dancing enthusiastically at the party has also been doing the rounds on social media.
Kriti Sanon also shared photos from the Holi celebration with her family. Along with her parents, her newly married sister Nupur Sanon and her husband Stebin Ben were also part of the festivities.
View this post on Instagram
Other Bollywood celebrities such as Soha Ali Khan were spotted playing Holi with Neha Dhupia. Soha and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were seen celebrating with Neha, her husband Angad Bedi, and their children — daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor was also clicked with colours on him as he greeted fans and wished everyone a ‘Happy Holi’.
