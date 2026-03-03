Inside Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar’s Holi party: Urmila Matondkar, Mannara Chopra dance; Priyanka Chopra’s mom joins celebration

Veteran couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar organised a Holi party for their friends and family in Mumbai on Tuesday. Videos and photos from the event have been going viral on Instagram, showing several Bollywood celebrities dancing and playing with Holi colours at the celebration.

The event saw actor Urmila Matondkar and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra arriving together at the Holi party. As soon as they entered the venue, guests were seen smearing colours on them. Urmila happily joined in and began applying colour to the guests present at the venue. Other videos show Javed and Shabana, both dressed in white and wearing turbans, putting colour on their friends and each other. Javed was also seen joyously throwing colours at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.