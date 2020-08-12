Inside Sara Ali Khan’s 25th birthday celebration

Sara Ali Khan shared photos from her birthday celebration on social media.

Sara Ali Khan turns a year older today. The Love Aaj Kal actor on Tuesday had an intimate celebration with her family members. She shared photos from the celebration, where she happily posed with her birthday cakes and balloons.

One of her birthday cakes seems to be arranged by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as it read, “Happy birthday Aapa Jaan”. The other one had “Quarter century ho gayi!! Congratulations” written on it.

Sara Ali Khan also got lovely wishes from her aunt Soha Ali Khan on her 25th birthday. Sharing a beautiful photo of herself with her niece, Soha wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday Sara bia! May you continue to shine 🌟 always. Much love 💕” Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted her birthday wish for the Simmba actor. She shared an adorable childhood photo of Sara with her father Saif Ali Khan. “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 ❤️🎈 Eat loads of pizza 🍕 Big hug ❤️” Kareena captioned the photo

Check out these photos from Sara Ali Khan’s birthday celebration

Also, Sara Ali Khan’s friends from the film industry including Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Anushka Sharma wished her on her special day. “Happy birthday Sara!!! Shine on,” Kiara wrote along with a picture of herself with Sara. Ananya sent the actor the “biggest birthday hug”.

On the work front, Sara is awaiting the release of David Dhawan’s comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, also starring Varun Dhawan. She will also resume the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in October.

