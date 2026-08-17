Inside Sania Mirza’s Dubai home: Regal interiors, pool, show kitchen, Salman Khan’s art

Archana Puran Singh recently visited Sania Mirza’s Dubai home along with her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi. The family got a glimpse of the tennis star’s lavish residence, which features regal interiors, a dedicated prayer room, a spacious walk-in wardrobe and several personal touches.

The tennis player’s home has a distinctly regal theme, with a palette of gold, white, off-white, peach and royal blue. The decor takes inspiration from antiques, with a grand jhoomar hanging in the centre. The walls feature gold wallpaper, with select frames adorned with golden-wing motifs. The sitting area has wooden flooring, regal carpets and several candles, while framed Urdu texts add a personal touch to the otherwise elegant interiors.

Sania Mirza’s informal living room is where the ‘action’ happens

Adjacent to the formal living room is an informal living area, with a dedicated TV corner featuring an extra-comfortable sofa and a cushioned footrest. The entire floor is covered with a grey carpet that complements the sofa, while a black chair in the corner adds a contrasting pop of colour.

Sania Mirza’s formal living room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania Mirza’s formal living room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Pointing towards the space, Sania Mirza said, “Here is where all the action takes place. I am not a very formal person. I would have directly brought you to the informal living room if there was no camera. We watch cricket matches, watch TV shows and chill.”

The corner also features several fan-made pictures and paintings of Sania and her son, Izhaan.

Sania then revealed that she personally oversaw the interiors of her home. “I have a hidden talent or call it passion. I have done up the entire house,” she said.

Salman Khan gifted Sania Mirza a painting

Sania Mirza’s home has multiple guest rooms, including one decorated entirely in black and white. The room features black-and-white striped wallpaper, white marble flooring, white furniture, a striped chair and black-and-white bedding, complemented by a black furry carpet.

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Sania Mirza’s guest room 1. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania Mirza’s guest room 1. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

One of the walls features several paintings depicting a man performing namaz. Pointing towards them, Sania revealed, “Salman Khan gifted me this.”

She added that Salman Khan had personally made the paintings for her.

Salman Khan gifted these paintings to Sania Mirza. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Salman Khan gifted these paintings to Sania Mirza. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

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Sania Mirza’s ‘show kitchen’ has a table tennis table

Interestingly, Sania Mirza revealed that her kitchen is not really used for cooking. Instead, the space has been turned into an entertainment area with a table tennis table.

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“This is a show kitchen. We only make coffee here,” she said.

Sania has a show kitchen, which is originally a space for table tennis. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania has a show kitchen, which is originally a space for table tennis. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Her actual kitchen is located outside, near the pool. The outdoor area also features a gazebo and a dedicated play area for her son.

Sania’s operating kitchen is outside the house, near the pool. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania’s operating kitchen is outside the house, near the pool. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Explaining why she opted for a larger outdoor space, Sania said she believes “boys thrive in bigger space.” “He plays tennis, and football,” she added.

Inside Izhaan’s fun-filled room

Sania Mirza then took viewers upstairs to her son Izhaan’s room, which is packed with everything a child could dream of. The room features a PlayStation, a football-shaped bean bag, a complete drum set, a small bed, a foosball table and a study table.

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Izhaan’s room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Izhaan’s room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Izhaan’s room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Izhaan’s room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

There is also a dedicated section where Izhaan’s medals and awards from various activities are displayed.

Sania Mirza’s serene bedroom and prayer room

Sania has kept her own bedroom in shades of off-white, gold and green, with a large bed taking centre stage. The bedroom opens into her walk-in wardrobe and bathroom.

She also has a dedicated prayer room in the house.

Sania Mirza’s bedroom. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania Mirza’s bedroom. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

“We read Quran and offer namaz here. This has a very calming effect here. During Ramzan, we all break our fast here,” Sania said.

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The house also has a dedicated display area for her numerous accolades, including her Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

However, Sania clarified, “Padma Bhushan is in the Hyderabad house.”

A glimpse into Sania’s walk-in wardrobe

Sania Mirza also gave a glimpse of her spacious walk-in wardrobe, which houses her makeup products, shoes and bags. Large mirrors line the space, with designer bags and shoes stored behind them.

Sania’s walk-in wardrobe. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania’s walk-in wardrobe. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

She later showed viewers her second guest room.

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Sania Mirza’s second guest room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Sania Mirza’s second guest room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The house also features a piece of cloth from the Kaaba, adding another deeply personal element to the interiors.

(Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The dining area follows a more understated colour palette, with an off-white table paired with black chairs.

Sania Mirza’s dream for the next generation

While giving a tour of her home, Sania Mirza also spoke about her work and her journey beyond tennis. She currently runs the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy (SMTA) and other businesses while living in Dubai.

Speaking about the academy, she said, “SMTA, made in Hyderabad, is made on our own land. It was our dream because when I played tennis, we had to play on cow dung courts. We had to take tetanus injections to play. So my dream was to protect the next generation from these things.”

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Her academy, she explained, was born from her desire to ensure that young tennis players have access to better facilities than those available to her when she was starting out.