Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow: Vintage car, lush garden with cashew trees and a terrace with sunset view

Sameera Reddy shared a glimpse of her Goa bungalow, and the quaint home is surrounded by lush green trees and even houses the family’s vintage car.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readChennaiFeb 11, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalowInside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: Mashable India/YT)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy has always been open about her life and has given fans an unfiltered view of her journey through motherhood and marriage. Recently, the actress also shared a glimpse of her Goa bungalow, and the multi-storey house is surrounded by lush green trees and even houses the family’s vintage car. Let’s take a look inside:

Vintage car and lush trees

While sharing a tour of her house with Mashable, Sameera introduced the audience to her husband’s vintage Contessa classic car, calling it the “third child” of their family, along with their two kids. She then gave a tour of the greenery surrounding the property from all four corners, which includes a tall curry leaf tree, mango trees, coconut trees, a giant cashew tree and a chikoo tree.

She also showed a bunch of fresh bananas hanging on the banana tree. In one moment, Sameera was even seen plucking a chikoo straight from the tree. She shared that she sources some of her produce, including flowers, fruits and curry leaves, directly from the bungalow’s rich garden.

Sameera Reddy Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: Mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT)

Minimalist, classy interiors

Sameera then showcased the interiors of her house. The drawing room opens into large glass doors that lead to an outdoor deck, which has a comfortable seating area. The living space is decorated with a simple chandelier and wooden furniture in shades of blue and white, matching the tones of Goa’s beaches and sky.

She took viewers to her kids’ playroom, which houses her daughter Nyra Varde’s dolls and a piano that her son Hans Varde plays. The rooms are decorated in a minimalist style, and every room in the house opens into a balcony that offers a view of the trees and garden outside. Sameera also shared a glimpse of the dining area, where she revealed that phones are not allowed during meals. She also showed off the fridge magnets that she and her family have collected from their travels around the world.

ALSO READ | ‘Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav’: Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says ‘actor will be out soon’

Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT)

She further shared the view of her children’s rooms and the master bedroom. All the rooms are minimally decorated with beds and wardrobes, and each one opens into a balcony, allowing plenty of natural light and outdoor space.

Story continues below this ad
Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT)

Terrace with a view

Sameera then took viewers to the terrace, which features a cosy seating space and offers breathtaking sunset view.

Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT) Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow. (Pic: mashable India/YT)

The sight of the sun filtering through the paddy fields is nothing short of mesmerising. Sameera shared that she often exercises on the terrace and spends quality time with her family on the comfortable sofas placed in one corner of the space.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Kohrra 2 review
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Rajpal Yadav
Why Rajpal Yadav couldn't repay his Rs 9 cr debt despite earning in crores
Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Indo-US deal
Gunning for Modi, deja vu over Indo-US deal: Rahul's day in Parliament
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
'I want to clarify': Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
onion flower
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Must Read
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement