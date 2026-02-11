Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa bungalow: Vintage car, lush garden with cashew trees and a terrace with sunset view
Sameera Reddy shared a glimpse of her Goa bungalow, and the quaint home is surrounded by lush green trees and even houses the family’s vintage car.
Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy has always been open about her life and has given fans an unfiltered view of her journey through motherhood and marriage. Recently, the actress also shared a glimpse of her Goa bungalow, and the multi-storey house is surrounded by lush green trees and even houses the family’s vintage car. Let’s take a look inside:
Vintage car and lush trees
While sharing a tour of her house with Mashable, Sameera introduced the audience to her husband’s vintage Contessa classic car, calling it the “third child” of their family, along with their two kids. She then gave a tour of the greenery surrounding the property from all four corners, which includes a tall curry leaf tree, mango trees, coconut trees, a giant cashew tree and a chikoo tree.
She also showed a bunch of fresh bananas hanging on the banana tree. In one moment, Sameera was even seen plucking a chikoo straight from the tree. She shared that she sources some of her produce, including flowers, fruits and curry leaves, directly from the bungalow’s rich garden.
Minimalist, classy interiors
Sameera then showcased the interiors of her house. The drawing room opens into large glass doors that lead to an outdoor deck, which has a comfortable seating area. The living space is decorated with a simple chandelier and wooden furniture in shades of blue and white, matching the tones of Goa’s beaches and sky.
She took viewers to her kids’ playroom, which houses her daughter Nyra Varde’s dolls and a piano that her son Hans Varde plays. The rooms are decorated in a minimalist style, and every room in the house opens into a balcony that offers a view of the trees and garden outside. Sameera also shared a glimpse of the dining area, where she revealed that phones are not allowed during meals. She also showed off the fridge magnets that she and her family have collected from their travels around the world.
She further shared the view of her children’s rooms and the master bedroom. All the rooms are minimally decorated with beds and wardrobes, and each one opens into a balcony, allowing plenty of natural light and outdoor space.
Terrace with a view
Sameera then took viewers to the terrace, which features a cosy seating space and offers breathtaking sunset view.
The sight of the sun filtering through the paddy fields is nothing short of mesmerising. Sameera shared that she often exercises on the terrace and spends quality time with her family on the comfortable sofas placed in one corner of the space.
