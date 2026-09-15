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Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s baby shower with Raj Nidimoru: ‘Every mantra has purpose’
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. They recently hosted a traditional baby shower.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Before welcoming their baby in December, the actor gave a glimpse of her traditional baby shower ceremony. The intimate seemantham ceremony was performed at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, with her husband Raj. In her latest social media post, Samantha shared a carousel of pictures and videos of performing the ritualistic baby shower and explained its significance.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted photos of the ceremony, in which Samantha can be seen in a yellow ethnic outfit, with minimal makeup and pregnancy glow. “I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations,” she wrote.
The actor continued, “As the priest, a Srividya Upaasaka, began explaining each step, I slowly understood how thoughtful and meaningful the ceremony was. Every mantra had a purpose. Every offering had a meaning. Every step had its place.”
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Samantha shared that one of the special rituals performed during the ceremony was Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam). It is a ritual from the Srividya tradition, which honours the 94 kalas of Devi, representing her various qualities through the seven chakras of the pregnant woman. She explained, “Sacred water and mantras are used to ritually cleanse and energise these centres, inviting the living presence of consciousness to flow through her.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was then seated at the sacred centre of the Sri Chakra Yantram, added, “What moved me most was the way the mother is seen through this ritual. She is honoured as Devi herself, as the sacred creator through whom another life is taking form. It is a blessing for the child growing within her and also for the woman who is being born into a new version of herself.”
“The chanting is believed to create a protective field around mother and child, offering the little one a sacred samskaara, a spiritual imprint formed through mantra, even before birth. There was something incredibly powerful about sitting there, experiencing all of this while understanding what was being invoked for me and for the baby,” she concluded.
Meanwhile, what caught the attention of fans was Samantha’s husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru taking part in the festivities, making the occasion even more special. He was seen standing beside her in several pictures of the post.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her pregnancy
Samantha, who tied the knot with Raj in December 2025, confirmed her pregnancy during the success meet of her last release Maa Inti Bangaaram recently. The actor revealed that she would be taking a maternity break after the film. The movie went on to achieve the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone at the box office.
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