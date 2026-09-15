Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s baby shower with Raj Nidimoru: ‘Every mantra has purpose’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Before welcoming their baby in December, the actor gave a glimpse of her traditional baby shower ceremony. The intimate seemantham ceremony was performed at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, with her husband Raj. In her latest social media post, Samantha shared a carousel of pictures and videos of performing the ritualistic baby shower and explained its significance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted photos of the ceremony, in which Samantha can be seen in a yellow ethnic outfit, with minimal makeup and pregnancy glow. “I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations,” she wrote.