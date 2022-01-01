Inside Salman Khan’s New Year party with Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani and others. See pictures

After celebrating his birthday with his family and close friends at his farmhouse in Panvel, Salman Khan rang in the New Year with another party. Salman’s friend and playback singer Iulia Vantur shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram. Iulia captioned her post, “Happy New Year 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 #iuliavantur #happynewyear #newyear #2022 #love #family #friends #joy #faith.”

Also with Iulia, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak, Samantha Lockwood and others attended the bash. Bina Kak also shared glimpses from the New Year’s eve celebrations on her social media platforms. In one picture Salman wore a black T-shirt with a white jacket. She also shared pictures with Sunil Grover and others.

Ahead of his 56th birthday in December, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at the farmhouse. He was discharged after a brief hospitalisation. Speaking about the incident, Salman had told ANI, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours…I am fine now.”

Salman will be seen in Tiger 3, Pathan, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor will soon take off for Delhi for a 15 day schedule for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He recently also hinted at a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel being planned.