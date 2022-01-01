scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 01, 2022
MUST READ

Inside Salman Khan’s New Year party with Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani and others. See pictures

Salman Khan rang in the New Year along with family and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. See pictures here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 1, 2022 1:20:54 pm
Salman Khan- Bina Kak- New year 2022Salman Khan rang in the new year with friend Bina Kak and others at his farmhouse in Panvel. (Photo: Bina Kak/Instagram)

After celebrating his birthday with his family and close friends at his farmhouse in Panvel, Salman Khan rang in the New Year with another party. Salman’s friend and playback singer Iulia Vantur shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram. Iulia captioned her post, “Happy New Year 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 #iuliavantur #happynewyear #newyear #2022 #love #family #friends #joy #faith.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Also with Iulia, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak, Samantha Lockwood and others attended the bash. Bina Kak also shared glimpses from the New Year’s eve celebrations on her social media platforms. In one picture Salman wore a black T-shirt with a white jacket. She also shared pictures with Sunil Grover and others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina)

Also read |Salman Khan says snake bit him thrice, but they parted as friends: ‘I clicked a photo with it’

Ahead of his 56th birthday in December, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at the farmhouse. He was discharged after a brief hospitalisation. Speaking about the incident, Salman had told ANI, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours…I am fine now.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Salman will be seen in Tiger 3, Pathan, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor will soon take off for Delhi for a 15 day schedule for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He recently also hinted at a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel being planned.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celeb wedding 660
Katrina-Vicky, Varun-Natasha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: The big fat celebrity weddings of 2021

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 01: Latest News

Advertisement