Inside Salman Khan’s birthday party as he cuts a gorgeous cake with niece Ayat

Actor Salman Khan, who was recently hospitalised after being bitten by a snake, rang in his 56th birthday at his Panvel Farmhouse with friends and family. Salman was surrounded by his parents, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and nephew Aayush, and it was a double celebration for the family as the actor and niece Ayat’s birthdays were celebrated.

The farmhouse was decked in shades of pink and purple, and twinkling fairy lights. The theme seems to be unicorns. Salman had Ayat in his lap as the duo cut a cake as the family cheered them on. Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, and scriptwriter Mushtaq Shaikh shared Instagram stories from the birthday party.

(Photos: Riteish Deshmukh, Mushtaq Shaikh) (Photos: Riteish Deshmukh, Mushtaq Shaikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hindustan Daily Live (@thdlive.in)

Salman also stepped outside to greet the paparazzi, who even sang for him, while he looked on amused. They sang ‘Baar Baar Din Aaye’.

Also Read | Salman Khan is absolutely normal and cheerful: Salim Khan

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rrahul Narain Kanal shared a photo with the star, with an emotional message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rrahul Narain Kanal (@rahulnarainkanal)

Salman Khan’s fans were rather anxious after news of him being bitten by a snake spread like wildfire. Speaking to ANI, Salman had described in detail how the snake had entered his house, and he took it outside ‘using a stick’. ” Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours…I am fine now.” After being discharged from hospital, Salman came home to Panvel to celebrate his birthday.

In another video, Salman is seen meeting the paps stationed outside the farmhouse with a big smile. While one pap commented on his smile calling it ‘lovely’ and ‘killer’, Salman responded, “Saap kaatne ke baad aisa smile bohot difficult hota hai (After being bitten by a snake, it’s difficult to smile like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Salman announced the sequel to the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles. Salman also has Yash Raj Films third instalment of the Tiger series in the pipeline. The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will see Salman and actor Katrina Kaif reprise their roles of RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya.