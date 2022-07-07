Inside Saif, Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh’s fam-jam in London, see adorable photos

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her London vacation. The actor shared photos with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, ”Keeping up with the Pataudi’s.” In one photo, Saif is seen striking a perfect pose with his three children. In another photo, Sara and Ibrahim are seen pampering Jeh, who’s the youngest Pataudi. Fans went gaga seeing the clicks with many calling it ‘family goals’.

Saif Ali Khan has been vacationing in the UK with Kareena Kapoor, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan for some time now. It looks like Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have also joined them there.

Saif had earlier revealed the advice he’d like to give to his children. He told indianexpresss.com, “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”