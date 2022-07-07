scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Inside Saif, Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh’s fam-jam in London, see adorable photos

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared photos with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 10:54:02 pm
saif sara ibrahim ali khan jehSaif Ali Khan and family are vacationing in London. (Photo: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her London vacation. The actor shared photos with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, ”Keeping up with the Pataudi’s.” In one photo, Saif is seen striking a perfect pose with his three children. In another photo, Sara and Ibrahim are seen pampering Jeh, who’s the youngest Pataudi. Fans went gaga seeing the clicks with many calling it ‘family goals’.

Also watch |Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle’, he says she lost a chance to be his heroine. Watch fun video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Saif Ali Khan has been vacationing in the UK with Kareena Kapoor, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan for some time now. It looks like Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have also joined them there.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |When Kareena Kapoor roasted Saif Ali Khan for ‘being all over’ Preity Zinta: ‘Don’t complain…’

Saif had earlier revealed the advice he’d like to give to his children. He told indianexpresss.com, “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

neetu
As Neetu Kapoor turns 64, her best photos with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement