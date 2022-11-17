scorecardresearch
Inside Saif Ali Khan’s palatial Pataudi Palace with high ceilings, old family pictures and lush green lawns

Saif Ali Khan shared a glimpse of the Pataudi Palace in a latest commercial. The Pataudi Palace is located in the Pataudi town in Haryana.

saif ali khan pataudi palaceSaif Ali Khan shared a peek inside the Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Myntra/ YouTube, Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is also the Nawab of Pataudi, has given a glimpse of the Pataudi Palace in the latest commercial for his clothing brand, House of Pataudi. The one-minute commercial hints at the extravagance of the palace. The palace, which is located in the Pataudi town in Haryana, oozes the traditional royalty of the Pataudi clan.

At the beginning of the video, we see the lush green lawns that surround the palace and a fountain pool at the entrance. Then, Saif walks through the hallway which is decked up with many old pictures and paintings that speak of the Pataudi heritage. It also has a photo from the younger days of Saif’s late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi when he was a cricketer. The palace has high ceilings and arches, an architectural style which was used in the yesteryears.

The study room has a huge bookshelf and an antique study table. The living room has pink sofas and colourful cushions are placed on them to add a different palette of colours to the room. Saif also looks at a scrapbook which has some white and black pictures of him with his daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan had once shared how he had to earn back the Pataudi Palace which he was supposed to inherit. He had told Mid-Day that the Pataudi Palace was leased to the Neemrana Hotels upon the death of his father. “When my father died, it (Pataudi Palace) got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman (Nath) and Francis (Wacziarg) used to run (the hotel). Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know.”

pataudi palace Saif Ali Khan in the study room of the Pataudi Plaace. (Photo: Myntra/YouTube) The facade of Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Myntra/YouTube) The hallway of the Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Myntra/YouTube) saif ali khan pataudi palace Saif Ali Khan in the living room of the Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Myntra/YouTube)
However, later in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he clarified, “It wasn’t really re-buying, it was like clearing a lease.”

Saif, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and children, Taimur and Jeh, often goes to his ancestral home for vacation.

