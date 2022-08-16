Inside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday party with Kareena, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh; Sara Ali Khan wishes her ‘abba jaan’. See photos

August 16, 2022 3:54:48 pm
Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. After wife Kareena Kapoor, daughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish him. Sharing a few throwback photos with her father, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan I’ll always be your first chape .”
While the first picture has baby Sara snuggling with Saif, as he wraps her in his jacket. In the second photo, Sara and Saif share a candid moment together presumably at a wedding party, while in the third image, the Dil Chahta Hai actor carrying his daughter in his arms as they pose for cameras.
Sister Soha Ali Khan gave a glimpse of Saif’s birthday celebration. In the first picture, Soha is seen enjoying the cake with the birthday boy. In the next set, the family, including Kareena, Saif’s kids Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim, sister Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu get together for the cake cutting. In the last photo, Saif is seen engrossed in a conversation with Ibrahim and Kunal as they sit on the floor. Soha captioned the photos, “Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram 😜) 🎂 ❤️.”
Karisma Kapoor wished brother-in-law by sharing a lovely photo with him. “Happy birthday Saifu” she wrote along with adding with some birthday emojis. Amrita Arora too shared an Instagram story to wish Saif Ali Khan. Sharing a photo with him, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday saifuuuu❤️”
Vijay Varma, who is set to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor soon also wished the Omkara actor. Sharing a photo of Saif sitting in his drawing room, he wrote, “Since you are not on social media can I request your better half to show this picture to you. Hello @kareenakapoorkhan.” Kareena reposted the picture writing, “Arey arey❤️ Darlings thank you…”
Saif’s Adipurursh co-star Prabhas shared a heartfelt wish via an Instagram post. “Happy Birthday #SaifAliKhan Sir! Have the best year ahead!!! Can’t wait for the world to witness your breathtaking performance in #Adipurush.”
Earlier, sharing goofy photos of Saif Ali Khan, wife Kareena had also shared a sweet note for him. “Verified Happy Birthday to the best man in the world ♥️ You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way… These pictures are proof 🤣🤣♥️ I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… ♥️♥️ What say guys? #BirthdayBoy #MySaifu ♥️,” she penned.
Ritesh Deshmukh replied on the post writing, “Happy Birthday Saif!!! Man who can endlessly chat on art history, Greek mythology, cinema, Indian culture – have a great one my friend.”
