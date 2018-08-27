From the Express Archive: Inside RK Studio

Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Late actor Raj Kapoor's RK Studio, which is located in Chembur, Mumbai, is going to be sold, Rishi Kapoor recently confirmed. Check out all the inside photos of RK Studio.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 4:53:30 pm
raj kapoor and nargis Raj Kapoor and Nargis in Mumbai’s iconic RK Studio

Late actor Raj Kapoor’s RK Studio, which is located in Chembur, Mumbai, is going to be sold, Rishi Kapoor recently said the Kapoor family had collectively taken the decision as it had become increasingly difficult to maintain the place over the years. In 2017, a fire broke out in the studio during the shoot of reality show Super Dancer 2 which ended up destroying precious memorabilia, including costumes worn by actors such as Vyjanthimala, Nargis and Aishwarya Rai. Here are a few photos of the Kapoors and other celebrities at RK Studio.

Also read | Iconic RK Studio to be sold, confirms Rishi KapoorWe have all grown up walking around in those corridors: Kareena Kapoor on RK Studio sale

kapoor family Portraits of the Kapoor family adorn one of the walls of RK Studio (Source: Express archive) Randhir Kapoor Randhir Kapoor at the studio in Chembur, Mumbai (Source: Express archive) Prithviraj Kapoor Legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor at a film’s muhurat (Source: Express archive) Nargis Nargis at the costume department of RK Studio (Source: Express archive) Mohammad Rafi Mohammad Rafi performs one of his songs on the eve of Raj Kapoor’s daughter’s wedding (Source: Express archive) raj kapoor photos Raj Kapoor at RK Studio (Source: Express archive) nargis and raj kapoor A giant cake served for the press by Raj Kapoor and Nargis (Source: Express archive) muhrat shot of raj kapoor film Raj Kapoor takes charge of the clapper board for the opening shot of Ek Paheli (Source: Express archive) raj kapoor's rk studio Rajendra Kumar presents a bouquet to Raj Kapoor (Source: Express archive) raj kapoor with sajid nadiadwala Randhir Kapoor presents a trophy to a young Sajid Nadiadwala (Source: Express archive) nirupa roy Nirupa Roy greets dancer Raisa Hodjisaidova at RK Studio (Source: Express archive) rajendra kumar Rajendra Kumar looks on as a truck carries the poster of Sangam in which he co-starred with Vyjayanthimala and Raj Kapoor (Source: Express archive) raj kapoor and prithviraj kapoor Raj Kapoor seeks blessings of Prithviraj Kapoor ahead of the muhurat shot of Mera Naam Joker (Source: Express archive) shammi kapoor at holi party Film personalities celebrate Holi at RK Studio (Source: Express archive)

