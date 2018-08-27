From the Express Archive: Inside RK Studio

Raj Kapoor and Nargis in Mumbai’s iconic RK Studio Raj Kapoor and Nargis in Mumbai’s iconic RK Studio

Late actor Raj Kapoor’s RK Studio, which is located in Chembur, Mumbai, is going to be sold, Rishi Kapoor recently said the Kapoor family had collectively taken the decision as it had become increasingly difficult to maintain the place over the years. In 2017, a fire broke out in the studio during the shoot of reality show Super Dancer 2 which ended up destroying precious memorabilia, including costumes worn by actors such as Vyjanthimala, Nargis and Aishwarya Rai. Here are a few photos of the Kapoors and other celebrities at RK Studio.

Also read | Iconic RK Studio to be sold, confirms Rishi Kapoor | We have all grown up walking around in those corridors: Kareena Kapoor on RK Studio sale

Portraits of the Kapoor family adorn one of the walls of RK Studio (Source: Express archive) Portraits of the Kapoor family adorn one of the walls of RK Studio (Source: Express archive)

Randhir Kapoor at the studio in Chembur, Mumbai (Source: Express archive) Randhir Kapoor at the studio in Chembur, Mumbai (Source: Express archive)

Legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor at a film’s muhurat (Source: Express archive) Legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor at a film’s muhurat (Source: Express archive)

Nargis at the costume department of RK Studio (Source: Express archive) Nargis at the costume department of RK Studio (Source: Express archive)

Mohammad Rafi performs one of his songs on the eve of Raj Kapoor’s daughter’s wedding (Source: Express archive) Mohammad Rafi performs one of his songs on the eve of Raj Kapoor’s daughter’s wedding (Source: Express archive)

Raj Kapoor at RK Studio (Source: Express archive) Raj Kapoor at RK Studio (Source: Express archive)

A giant cake served for the press by Raj Kapoor and Nargis (Source: Express archive) A giant cake served for the press by Raj Kapoor and Nargis (Source: Express archive)

Raj Kapoor takes charge of the clapper board for the opening shot of Ek Paheli (Source: Express archive) Raj Kapoor takes charge of the clapper board for the opening shot of Ek Paheli (Source: Express archive)

Rajendra Kumar presents a bouquet to Raj Kapoor (Source: Express archive) Rajendra Kumar presents a bouquet to Raj Kapoor (Source: Express archive)

Randhir Kapoor presents a trophy to a young Sajid Nadiadwala (Source: Express archive) Randhir Kapoor presents a trophy to a young Sajid Nadiadwala (Source: Express archive)

Nirupa Roy greets dancer Raisa Hodjisaidova at RK Studio (Source: Express archive) Nirupa Roy greets dancer Raisa Hodjisaidova at RK Studio (Source: Express archive)

Rajendra Kumar looks on as a truck carries the poster of Sangam in which he co-starred with Vyjayanthimala and Raj Kapoor (Source: Express archive) Rajendra Kumar looks on as a truck carries the poster of Sangam in which he co-starred with Vyjayanthimala and Raj Kapoor (Source: Express archive)

Raj Kapoor seeks blessings of Prithviraj Kapoor ahead of the muhurat shot of Mera Naam Joker (Source: Express archive) Raj Kapoor seeks blessings of Prithviraj Kapoor ahead of the muhurat shot of Mera Naam Joker (Source: Express archive)

Film personalities celebrate Holi at RK Studio (Source: Express archive) Film personalities celebrate Holi at RK Studio (Source: Express archive)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd