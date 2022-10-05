Inside Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding reception: Lovebirds shake a leg, require reinforcements as they struggle to cut cake. Watch videos

Looking at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at their wedding reception, who could say they have been together for a decade? The couple looked freshly minted in love, blushing and giggling in each other’s embrace. Richa and Ali hosted a wedding reception for their friends at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai on Tuesday. The couple has been legally married since 2020.

Videos from inside the reception show the couple celebrating their union, singing and dancing the night away. In one video, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were seen dancing on Raghav’s indi-pop chartbuster Angel Eyes. Ali took Richa’s hands, pulled her close and grooved to the track as guests cheered and Richa blushed.

In another video from the party, Richa and Ali struggled to cut the three-decker cake as their friends joined in to help them. The couple shared a hearty laugh when they were finally able to get the job done. Richa and Ali also did a slow dance for the media, as the camera flashes of paparazzi captured the beautiful moment.

The couple’s reception was a star-studded affair with Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Sudhir Mishra, among others, in attendance.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who fell in love while shooting for their film Fukrey a decade ago, have been legally married for the past two-and-a-half years. In a statement, their spokesperson had said, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement.”