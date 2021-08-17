Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani reception party: ‘Father of the bride’ Anil Kapoor can’t stop smiling, Arjun Kapoor does a crop job

Anil Kapoor hosted a lavish reception for newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani at his residence on Monday night. Rhea, Anil’s younger daughter, and boyfriend Karan tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate wedding ceremony at their bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai.

The Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boodani wedding reception was attended by all the members of the Kapoor clan and their close friends such as Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Kunal Rawal, Sanjay Kapoor with his wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter, Shanaya Kapoor and Farah Khan, to name a few.

Farah Khan was one of the first celebrity guests to share a picture with the host, Anil Kapoor. congratulating the father of the bride, Farah wrote on Instagram, “FATHER OF THE BRIDE!! @anilskapoor many congratulations papajiiii❤️ .”

Farah, who seemed to be in a very jovial mood, also shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor and wrote, “With Brother of the bride! @arjunkapoor demonstrates art of cropping a photo😂.”

Rhea is a fashion designer and a film producer, her best-friend Masaba Gupta, a celebrity fashion designer herself, shared the first picture of the newly married couple Rhea and Karan from the reception party.

Masaba Gupta shared a picture of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani cutting a cake at their reception party. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta shared a picture of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani cutting a cake at their reception party. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, who is a close friend to Sonam Kapoor and Rhea, was missed at the wedding. The actor is vacationing with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and her two sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena took to her Instagram story to wish the couple.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram stories to wish her bestie Rhea Kapoor. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram stories to wish her bestie Rhea Kapoor. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor’s brother and Rhea’s uncle, Sanja Kapoor, too shared an inside picture featuring himself and his son with Anil. Captioning the picture he wrote, “Father of the bride , jahaan and I.”

Much later in the night, from the after-party, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture with a bunch of her cousins including Arjun Kapoor, brother Jahaan and Mohit Marwah. She captioned it by writing, “favs❤️.”

Anil Kapoor’s elder brother Boney Kapoor’s children, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula and Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor were present at the party and made sure they lit up every moment in there as they danced away the night.

The happy and proud father of the bride, Anil Kapoor on Monday had tweeted that he is feeling blessed that both his daughters have married the men of their dreams.

And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete…with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever!

Our hearts are full and our family is blessed 🙏🏻#KaranBoolani @RheaKapoor #SunitaKapoor @anandahuja @sonamakapoor @HarshKapoor_ pic.twitter.com/YixkFTPPU9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 16, 2021

Rhea and Karan, who had kept their relationship private, took to their respective handles and shared messages of love and gratefulness.

Rhea shared a picture from the wedding and shared how she married her “best friend and the best guy ever.”

“12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more. ❤️,” she wrote.

Sharing yet another still from their lovely intimate wedding, Karan wrote, “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here’s to us and everything that awaits us together ❤️💫.”

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani met during the filming of Aisha in 2009, according to reports. Aisha marked Rhea’s debut as a producer, while Karan was an assistant director on the film. Since then, Rhea has produced hit movies like Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all of them featuring her star sister Sonam Kapoor as the lead.