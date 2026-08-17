Inside Rhea Chakraborty’s new Mumbai home: Huge glam room, London-inspired kitchen

Farah Khan recently visited actor Rhea Chakraborty at her new home in Mumbai’s Bandra. Rhea, who recently shifted into the house, gave Farah a tour of the spacious property, which is designed largely in earthy tones and features plenty of natural light, wooden flooring and indoor plants. The visit also marked the culmination of a long-pending plan between the two. Recalling how they had first discussed the possibility of meeting at Rhea’s Goa home.

“I told Rhea’s mom that I want to visit your house and she invited me to her Goa house. However, that couldn’t happen. So we have finally made it here in Mumbai,” Farah said.

Rhea recently moved into the house

As soon as Farah arrived, she was impressed by the interiors. “This house is so lovely,” she said. Farah also asked about Rhea’s brother Shovik Chakraborty. “Where is Shovik?” she asked, to which Rhea replied, “He can come if you want. Mom can call him.”

The living room acts both as a sitting area as well as dining area.

(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The living room acts both as a sitting area as well as dining area.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Rhea revealed that she had moved into the new house only around 20 days earlier. The property, located around Linking Road, is still a work in progress, with the living room and kitchen largely set up while her bedroom and vanity room are yet to be completed.

The house follows a warm, earthy aesthetic. The flooring is light brown wood, while the dining table features a slightly darker shade of brown. Most of the walls are painted in white and off-white, with select sections featuring soft pink tones.

The living room maintains an earthy tone with a touch of colours to add drama.

(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The living room maintains an earthy tone with a touch of colours to add drama.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The living room is divided into two sections. One side serves as a seating area, featuring sofas in off-white, green and peach, paired with a brown centre table and a patterned off-white carpet. A striking blue-and-green painting on one of the walls adds a pop of colour to the otherwise muted interiors.

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The house also receives plenty of natural light, thanks to an entire wall made of glass. White curtains cover the glass wall, allowing Rhea to control the amount of light entering the room while maintaining the airy feel of the space.

Rhea has maintained earthy tones in all parts of her house.

(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Rhea has maintained earthy tones in all parts of her house.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Rhea keeps work and personal life separate

The house does not open directly into the main living room. Instead, there is a partitioned entrance area with a small seating arrangement. A glass door separates this space from the main section of the house. The arrangement also allows Rhea to host work-related meetings without necessarily opening up the private areas of her home to visitors.

Rhea also pointed out a house visible from her property and revealed that it belonged to Shovik. “This house, right opposite is Shovik’s home,” she said.

Farah, meanwhile, was clearly impressed by the interiors. “I am loving this vibe ya,” she said.

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Rhea has added greenery around the house, with indoor plants placed in different corners as well as on the centre table, bringing some colour and freshness to the earthy palette.

Rhea recalls her journey into showbiz

During the house tour, Rhea also opened up about her journey into the entertainment industry. The actor, whose father was in Army, recalled being raised with basic etiquette before eventually participating in a reality show, Miss Teen Diva. The experience paved the way for her to become a VJ on MTV and later an actor.

Opposite the house, is an antique table. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Opposite the house, is an antique table. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

“I was originally preparing for IIT. Thank God, I am saved. I didn’t want to study that,” she joked while recalling her earlier career plans.

Farah also praised Rhea and Shovik’s venture, Chapter 2, saying, “Chapter 2 is a roaring success.”

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Rhea’s massive glam room

The duo then entered Rhea’s glam room, which immediately caught Farah’s attention. “This is not a room, this is an entire flat,” Farah exclaimed. The space functions as a large walk-in closet. While it is still being organised, it is already packed with clothes, shoes and designer bags.

Rhea gives a tour of her huge wardrobe.

(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Rhea gives a tour of her huge wardrobe.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah was so taken aback by the size of the room that she asked Rhea, “This is huge. Did you like buy two houses and then made a single house out of it?”

Rhea clarified that she had not combined two homes and explained why she had dedicated such a large space to her wardrobe.

Her wardrobe is as big as two normal size rooms combined.

(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Her wardrobe is as big as two normal size rooms combined.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

“No, nothing like that. This space I have kept bigger because I do Roadies, The Traitors 2. There are so many branded clothes…” she said, explaining that her work requires her to maintain a well-organised collection of outfits.

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One entire section of the wardrobe is dedicated to clothes from Rhea’s own brand, Chapter 2, with several of the pieces being unisex.

Rhea’s kitchen follows a black-and-white theme

The house tour then moved to the kitchen, which follows a contrasting black-and-white colour scheme while retaining the wooden flooring seen throughout the house. Farah was impressed by how organised the space was. “This kitchen is lovely,” she said.

Rhea Chakraborty’s kitchen reminded Farah Khan of London-inspired kitchen.

(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Rhea Chakraborty’s kitchen reminded Farah Khan of London-inspired kitchen.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Speaking to Rhea’s mother, Sandhya Chakraborty, Farah added, “Sandhya, this is very beautiful. Giving me London vibe.”