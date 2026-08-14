Inside real-life princess Bhagyashree’s Mumbai home that is no less than a palace

Bhagyashree has lived a life that could easily belong in a fairytale. Born into the royal family of Sangli, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor is a real-life princess who grew up surrounded by the grandeur and traditions of royalty. Today, decades after making her Bollywood debut, she may have made Mumbai her home, but the palatial sensibilities of her upbringing are unmistakably reflected in her residence. From a dramatic black entrance door and statement walls to plush velvet seating, elegant chandeliers, a private temple and expansive outdoor spaces, Bhagyashree’s Mumbai home blends traditional grandeur with contemporary luxury.

But perhaps the most fascinating feature of the property isn’t something created by an architect or interior designer. It is a naturally formed Ganesha on a tree, which Bhagyashree says was the reason she and her husband, Himalaya Dassani, decided to buy the house.

A grand entrance

The home begins with a spacious pathway leading to the parking area, surrounded by lush greenery. At the entrance stands a striking black door, intricately patterned on both the inside and outside, creating a dramatic first impression.

The grand main door of Bhagyashree’s home. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram) The grand main door of Bhagyashree’s home. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

Beyond the door is an elegant foyer featuring a statement white wall covered in an elaborate pattern. The textured design adds depth and character to the otherwise neutral space. A console table placed beside it is decorated with several ornate showpieces, including a silver elephant that serves as one of the highlights.

Sitting area as soon as you enter the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Sitting area as soon as you enter the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The foyer then opens into a sophisticated living area, where plush brown sofas are paired with crisp white cushions. The earthy tones give the room a warm, luxurious feel while the lighter accents keep the space bright.

ALSO READ | Abused by her husband, she opened cinema’s doors to women — yet history forgot Durgabai Kamat

A dining space in earthy tones

The dining room continues the home’s signature palette of off-white, brown and black. At the centre sits an off-white dining table styled with silver tableware, while the surrounding chairs bring together shades of grey, black and white in a striking pattern.

Story continues below this ad

Bhagyashree’s dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Bhagyashree’s dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Across from the dining area, a staircase leads to another sitting zone where the family entertains friends and relatives. “This is where we host our friends and do all the gossip,” Bhagyashree told in Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog.

Special area where Bhagyashree hosts her family and friends. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Special area where Bhagyashree hosts her family and friends. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The home has several such intimate seating areas. One particularly striking corner features a plush green velvet sofa placed against a richly textured wooden-brown wall. Plants surrounding the seating area bring a touch of nature to the dramatic setting.

The many sitting areas in the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The many sitting areas in the house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The Ganesha that made them buy the house

While the interiors are undoubtedly luxurious, the most meaningful feature of Bhagyashree’s home is found outdoors. Speaking to Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, the actor revealed the rather unusual reason she and Himalaya decided to buy the property.

“We bought this house only because we saw a Ganesha here,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

The tree that naturally looks like Lord Ganesha. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The tree that naturally looks like Lord Ganesha. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

At the back of the house stands a tree whose naturally formed trunk bears an uncanny resemblance to the face of Lord Ganesha. The formation has naturally occurring features resembling eyes and an elephant’s trunk, while a tusk was later added to make the resemblance more prominent.

“This was entirely natural, the tusk was added by Himalaya,” Bhagyashree revealed.

A well-planned outdoor. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) A well-planned outdoor. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The property looked very different when the couple first bought it. They eventually undertook an extensive renovation, completely transforming the interiors. “This place was nothing like it before. We had to break down every single wall of this house,” she said.

A private temple and party-ready outdoor

From the rear section of the property, black stairs lead up towards Bhagyashree’s temple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

The outdoor area also doubles as an elegant entertaining space when the family hosts parties. Aesthetic seating, floral decorations and chandeliers transform the area into a warm and glamorous setting for celebrations.

Story continues below this ad

The outdoor that becomes a party place. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram) The outdoor that becomes a party place. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

“Upstairs we have the temple, then terrace, and a bedroom,” Bhagyashree explained.

The outdoor space also features a striking white artwork enclosed in a black frame, while large plants add abundant greenery and soften the property’s more dramatic architectural elements.

The art work. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The art work. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah Khan was clearly impressed by the home, telling Bhagyashree: “To have a home like this in Bombay, one has to be extremely lucky. And you are lucky.”

An all-white kitchen with a view

While much of the house is designed around a sophisticated combination of white, brown, black and grey, the kitchen takes a completely different approach. The recently renovated space is predominantly white, reflecting Bhagyashree’s preference for a bright and airy aesthetic.

Story continues below this ad

The all-white newly renovated kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The all-white newly renovated kitchen. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

“I got it renovated recently. It had been many years. People usually like kitchens in darker colours, but I really like this white, light colour combination,” she said.

Inside Bhagyashree’s house. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram) Inside Bhagyashree’s house. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

The kitchen’s biggest luxury, however, is not its colour palette. In a city like Mumbai, where space and ventilation can be difficult to come by, the room offers both in abundance, along with a beautiful view. Farah summed up the appeal of the space, saying, “This is a dream to have a kitchen like this.”

A home filled with family memories

Despite its luxurious interiors, Bhagyashree’s home remains deeply personal. One section has been dedicated to a memory wall, featuring photographs of the actor and her family. A staircase beside it leads to the first floor, where the bedrooms are located.

A memory wall created by Bhagyashree. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) A memory wall created by Bhagyashree. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

There is also a dedicated open space that doubles as Bhagyashree’s personal workout and yoga area. The room features marble flooring, a textured brown wall and a striking red sofa. It is from this space that the actor often shares glimpses of her fitness routine.

Story continues below this ad

Stairs that lead to the first floor of the house. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram) Stairs that lead to the first floor of the house. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

Ultimately, Bhagyashree’s Mumbai residence feels like an extension of her royal roots.