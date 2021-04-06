Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Vikas Bahl. See pic

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is over the moon as she had a chance to celebrate her 25th birthday with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of their upcoming film Goodbye. The actor on Monday evening shared a couple of pictures giving a sneak-peek into her celebrations. The photo has Amitabh masked up but Rashmika is seen posing for the camera without a mask. However, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor explained that the mask for taken off only for the pictures.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rashmika called her day on the sets of Goodbye “satisfying.”

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 25th birthday. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram) Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 25th birthday. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Rashmika with Vikas Bahl. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram) Rashmika with Vikas Bahl. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

“What a satisfying day looks like… P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys,” she wrote. The pictures also show Rashmika trying to make a heart with Vikas Bahl and actor posing with her birthday cakes.

Producer Ekta Kapoor said in a statement, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika will also be seen in Pushpa, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Wishing the actor on her birthday, Allu Arjun tweeted, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest actress @iamrashmika wish you a great day …. and a lovely year to come . May you achieve all you want dear.” Rashmika’s Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu co-star Sidharth Malhotra also had some sweet words to share about the actor. Sharing a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of Mission Majnu, Sidharth wrote, “Happy Birthday Rashmika. From script readings to performing, its been super fun. Lots of love and good wishes to you on this day.”