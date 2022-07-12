Inside Ranveer Singh’s romantic birthday celebrations with Deepika Padukone: Beach kisses, biking tours and sweet surprises

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with Deepika Padukone. Bollywood’s power couple seems to have enjoyed a biking getaway, a beach trip and some delicious snacks. Ranveer shared photos that featured a sweet kiss from Deepika, footprints on the sand, and a video of Deepika getting ready to cycle. He also shared a clip of himself cycling.

Ranveer wrote, “Love to love you baby,” and added the hashtags of photo dump and birthday. The post was met with a lot of love from fans, including hearts from Rakul Preet and Anusha Dandekar.

Ranveer turned 37 on July 6 and was flooded with love from Bollywood celebrities, who penned emotional messages for him. Arjun Kapoor, who worked with Ranveer on Gunday, shared a post for Ranveer that was a split of their characters from Padmaavat and Ek Villain Returns, respectively. Arjun captioned it, “Bade parde ke ek bade villain ko janamdin bahut mubarak ho. Ek Villain ko doosre Villain ka salaam. @ranveersingh baba happy birthday.” Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn had sent their wishes for the star too.

Currently, Ranveer is making waves for his reality show, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. In the interactive Netflix series, the star wants to fetch the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for Deepika. In order to do so, he decided to navigate Serbia’s dense jungles in search of the flower as a mark of his love for her. During the show, Ranveer revealed his love story and how he felt when he met her for the first time. “I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house), ready for the reading and I know Deepika is going to come so I’m already excited about it,” Ranveer said. He added, “I’ll never forget, the doorbell rang and these big wooden doors opened, and she was wearing all-white. The breeze blew just at that time and she walks through the doors with her hair all flying.” He said that ‘time slowed down’. Ranveer and Deepika fell in love during the filming of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.