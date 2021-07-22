Inside Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar’s ‘fun night’ in Delhi as they prep for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar partied with their friends in Delhi. (Photos: Karan Johar, Prashant Rai sood/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ranveer Singh partied hard with their Delhi friends yesterday. KJo shared a photo of their dinner party on his Instagram account. Fashion designer Suneet Verma was part of this gathering as well.

Karan Johar, who has been busy scouting for shooting locations for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer, captioned his post, “Such a fun night!”

Some of his friends also shared pictures from the night on their social media platforms.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which brings Karan back to the director’s chair, is a romantic comedy which will show two different families in an urban setting. The film features Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

A source close to the film told indianexpress.com, “Karan, Ranveer and Alia are super excited to start shooting the film, they’ll start shooting in a couple of months. Most of the film will be shot in various parts of Delhi and the story seems to be peppy yet heart touching.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (RRKPK) also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the rom-com is slated to release in 2022.