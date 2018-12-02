Toggle Menu
Inside Ranveer-Deepika’s Mumbai reception: SRK, Big B and others let their hair downhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/inside-ranveer-singh-deepika-padukone-reception-photos-videos-5474654/

Inside Ranveer-Deepika’s Mumbai reception: SRK, Big B and others let their hair down

Inside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai wedding reception: While Amitabh Bachchan set the stage on fire with “Jumma Chumma”, Shah Rukh Khan danced on “Chaiyya Chaiyya”.

ranveer singh deepika padukone mumbai reception
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a fun reception in Mumbai on December 1. (Photo credit: Spice/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception was a night to remember for B-town celebrities. While Amitabh Bachchan set the stage on fire with “Jumma Chumma”, Shah Rukh Khan danced on “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. Ranveer even displayed his rapping skills.

In one of the videos, Ranveer took over the stage after Deepika requested him to change the ‘vibe of the music.’ He said, “The key to success in life is to say yes to everything that she says so when baby says ‘baby change the vibe of the music’ I have to oblige.”

Earlier, Ranveer won hearts at a party organised by his sister Ritika Bhavnani when he introduced his wife Deepika to the audience as the most beautiful woman on earth and promised to give her a happily ever after.

Of course, a Bollywood party is an occasion for many selfies. Check out the photos here:

sanjay dutt
Maanyata Dutt shared a lovely photo with Sanjay Dutt.(Photo credit: Maanyata Dutt/Instagram)
HONEY SINGH WITH DHONI
Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a photo with cricketer MS Dhoni.(Photo credit: Yo Yo Honey Singh/Instagram)
shah rukh khan with honey singh
Shah Rukh Khan posed with rapper Honey Singh. (Photo credit: Yo Yo Honey Singh/Instagram)
deepika padukone and ranveer singh photos
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posed with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. (Photo credit: Yo Yo Honey Singh/Instagram)
vidya balan and jaya bachchan
Vidya Balan shared a selfie with Jaya Bachchan and captioned the image as, “With one of my all time favourite actors.” (Photo credit: Vidya Balan)
shilpa shetty with deepika padukone
Shilpa Shetty wrote, “You are made for each other. Stay happy and blessed” as she shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. (Photo credit: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14 and 15 at a resort overlooking the beautiful Lake Como in Italy. The two had a Konkani wedding and a Punjabi wedding.

Post the wedding, DeepVeer, as their fans call them, hosted a reception in Bengaluru, followed by three receptions in Mumbai. While the other two were for family, friends and media personnel, December 1 reception was for Deepika and Ranveer’s industry friends.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android