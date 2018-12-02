Inside Ranveer-Deepika’s Mumbai reception: SRK, Big B and others let their hair down

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception was a night to remember for B-town celebrities. While Amitabh Bachchan set the stage on fire with “Jumma Chumma”, Shah Rukh Khan danced on “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. Ranveer even displayed his rapping skills.
In one of the videos, Ranveer took over the stage after Deepika requested him to change the ‘vibe of the music.’ He said, “The key to success in life is to say yes to everything that she says so when baby says ‘baby change the vibe of the music’ I have to oblige.”
Earlier, Ranveer won hearts at a party organised by his sister Ritika Bhavnani when he introduced his wife Deepika to the audience as the most beautiful woman on earth and promised to give her a happily ever after.
Of course, a Bollywood party is an occasion for many selfies. Check out the photos here:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14 and 15 at a resort overlooking the beautiful Lake Como in Italy. The two had a Konkani wedding and a Punjabi wedding.
Post the wedding, DeepVeer, as their fans call them, hosted a reception in Bengaluru, followed by three receptions in Mumbai. While the other two were for family, friends and media personnel, December 1 reception was for Deepika and Ranveer’s industry friends.