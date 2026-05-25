Inside Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar Don 3 feud that triggered a Rs 45 cr row and a ban

In 2023, Bollywood fans were thrilled when it was announced that after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh would step into the shoes of the iconic Don in Don 3. A slick announcement promo generated massive excitement online, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the franchise. However, the film soon went mysteriously quiet, with no major updates for months. Soon after, reports surfaced claiming that Ranveer had likely walked out of the project. Initially, speculation suggested the decision was linked to the actor going through a difficult phase in his career. Later, following the success of Dhurandhar, rumours emerged that creative disagreements between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment may have led to the fallout.

When Ranveer Singh officially walked out of Don 3

Industry reports claimed Ranveer Singh was unhappy with delays in production and the lack of a finalised script. Other reports suggested the actor was upset after learning that Excel Entertainment had allegedly explored alternative casting options while he was still attached to the film. Following the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer officially exited the project. Days later, reports claimed that Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment sought nearly Rs 40 crore in damages from the actor over alleged financial losses incurred during pre-production.

Farhan Akhtar sought Producers Guild of India’s help

The matter eventually reached the Producers Guild of India for mediation. Later, Farhan Akhtar formally approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) regarding Ranveer Singh’s exit from the film. After attempts to resolve the matter reportedly failed, FWICE took a strong stand against the actor. On May 25, the film body issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveerh, alleging that he failed to respond to repeated invitations to appear in person and discuss the issue despite three reminders.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit said, “On April 11, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was supposed to leave for the shoot, Ranveer exited the movie.”

All you need to know about Don 3 controversy. (Graphics generated using AI) All you need to know about Don 3 controversy. (Graphics generated using AI)

He further revealed that Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani personally approached the federation for help.

Also Read – Ranveer Singh banned by film body over Don 3 exit, Farhan Akhtar seeks Rs 45 cr in damages

“They narrated the entire incident to us for nearly two hours. They also presented detailed accounts of all expenses incurred during pre-production, including hotel bookings, location recce expenses, overseas travel bookings for more than 200 workers and other arrangements. Everything was documented and audited,” Pandit said.

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According to him, Ranveer Singh had signed a three-film contract with Excel Entertainment. “The entire recce happened in his presence. Script discussions and inputs happened with him involved. A promo announcing the film was also shot with him,” he added.

FWICE boycotts Ranveer Singh

Ashoke Pandit further claimed that after repeatedly failing to appear before FWICE, Ranveer’s secretary sent an email on May 23 stating that the federation did not have jurisdiction over the matter and therefore could not demand the actor’s presence. The secretary reportedly offered to meet the body on Ranveer’s behalf.

“When a federation invites you for a discussion, you cannot simply say it is not our domain. We know our jurisdiction. We are a trade union and we do not appreciate such a response,” Pandit said.

“We have taken this stand in the interest of producers and the industry. A superstar is not bigger than the law. Until Ranveer decides to meet us personally, none of our workers across India — technicians, spot boys, vanity van suppliers and other affiliated staff — will work with him,” he added.

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Ashoke Pandit also stated that since FWICE has over 5,000 active members and 32 affiliated craft unions, the non-cooperation directive could impact Ranveer Singh’s future projects, including advertisements and films.

Also Read – Ranveer Singh reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 exit: ‘Narratives surfaced over time’

‘Ranveer Singh consciously chose to maintain silence’

Soon after the controversy escalated, Ranveer Singh’s team released a statement on Monday evening. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement read.

It further added, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for everyone involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”