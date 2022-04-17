scorecardresearch
Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan make grand entry, Riddhima Kapoor shares photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a bash at their place post their wedding, that was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pritam, Karan Johar and many others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 17, 2022 9:30:05 am
Riddhima KapoorRiddhima Kapoor shared photos from the party. (Photos: Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor)

The celebrations from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding continue. The couple hosted an intimate bash on Saturday night, that was attended by close friends and family including Karisma Kapoor, Shakun Batra, Pritam, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Soni Razdan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor among others. Photos and videos  from the star-studded event have been going viral.

Also Read |Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s mehendi that had ‘happy tears, blissful moments’: ‘Something out of a dream’

Riddhima Kapoor, who looked glamorous in a glitzy black outfit, shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor, Juno Kapoor and Priyanka Kapoor from the event.

Ranbir Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Khanna (Photos: Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor)

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aadar Jain arrives with Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended the bash too

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karisma Kapoor at the bash

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar at the bash

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After dating for over five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 at Vastu, Bandra.

Alia Bhatt had shared the first photos with the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.

