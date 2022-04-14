Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding: Kareena and Karisma Kapoor pose with Karan Johar; Pooja Bhatt smiles for selfie with Rahul Bhatt. See photos

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot today (April 14) at Bandra, Mumbai. While fans await the official wedding photos of the Bollywood couple, guests have been posting select images from inside the intimate wedding venue. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Soni Razdan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Neila Devi, Randhir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt were seen arriving at Ranbir’s residence, dressed to the nines.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra shared a photo of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar. While Karisma was dressed in a white saree with floral patterns, Kareena and KJo were both wearing pink. Manish captioned the photo, “My all time favourites forever.”

On the other hand, Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt posted a photo with Mahesh Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt with Rahul Bhatt

The mehendi function was held yesterday, and Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor had shared photos of their mehendi designs. Neetu had even gotten the name of Ranbir’s late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, written on her hand. Karisma had shared a photo of the mehendi on her foot. Ranbir’s sister,

Riddhima Kapoor had posted a photo of herself, with the caption, “Mere Bhai ki shaadi!”

Soni Razdan shared a photo of herself, and captioned it, “Wedding vibes!”

Alia Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt had written ‘Ranbir’ on his hand in mehendi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating while working on Brahmastra. Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Alia said that she now doesn’t want to hide her relationship with Ranbir.

“I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it. Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. At the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it,” she said.