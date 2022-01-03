Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Masai Mara vacation: Woman talks about meeting ‘super nice Bollywood stars’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in town after they rang-in New Year together. The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. Alia wore a black spaghetti top with blue jeans, while Ranbir preferred a comfy outfit. Ranbir and Alia were seen enjoying their holiday in Kenya’s Masai Mara. Last year, the couple welcomed 2021 with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Rajasthan for New Year celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Rajasthan for New Year celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a picture, which is going viral on the social media, Alia and Ranbir seemed happy to be spending their time in Kenya. The woman named Lisa Christoffersen, identifying herself as ‘luxury safari curator’, wrote, “A chance rendezvous while on safari- Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor.”

Earlier this week, Alia treated fans to a couple of photos from her trip. While one of the pictures featured Alia smiling to the camera, Ranbir is seen enjoying a drink. “giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year,” she captioned the photo.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for a few years now. The two were busy promoting Brahmastra in December. While they marked their presence at Delhi’s poster launch event, the two made sure to grab attention of the Telugu audience by attending Bigg Boss Telugu finale. During their appearance, Alia revealed Ranbir‘s ‘superpower.’

Alia said, “He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower.” Asked if Alia is the storm, she laughed and said, “Maybe!” Ranbir added, “I think Alia is more than the storm in my life She is a firecracker.” Alia interjected and said that she hoped it was an environmental-friendly firecracker, and Ranbir agreed. “You have to stay calm around her, she’s always blasting.”

Meanwhile, some of the Bollywood couples chose Ranthambore National Park as their destination to welcome 2022. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter spent their time together. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra also enjoyed being amidst the nature. Ananya shared a set of photos from her trip on her Instagram account. “Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart 🥰 stay safe, be kind & make every moment count 🦋 #YearOfTheTiger,” she wrote. In another post, Panday shared a video in which she is enjoying raw guava and the company of Ishaan.

Siddharth Malhotra in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddharth Malhotra in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara visited Siddharth’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara visited Siddharth’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

However, Kiara-Siddharth and Ishaan-Ananya did not share photos of themselves together.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are back in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are back in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were also spotted at Mumbai’s airport earlier this week. The two took some time off their busy schedule to welcome 2022. Tiger and Disha were in Maldives. On the work front, Tiger is shooting for Ganpath, while Disha has Ek Villain Returns to her credit.