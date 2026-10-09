Inside Ramayana designers Rimple-Harpreet’s 10,800-sq-ft Delhi home with priceless antiques

Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently visited the Delhi home of Harpreet and Rimple, the designer couple behind the costumes of Padmaavat and Heeramandi. The duo is now designing costumes for Namit Malhotra’s Rs 4,000-crore film Ramayana. The couple made headlines after audiences expressed disappointment with the costumes in the epic drama.

Away from the screen, however, the designers lead a luxurious life in a museum-like residence filled with double-height ceilings, a swimming pool, expensive artworks and sculptures from around the world. Situated in Green Avenue, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Rimple and Harpreet’s home spans 10,800 square feet and houses an extraordinary collection of antiques and artworks, ranging from 18th-century French chandeliers to 200-year-old Dutch paintings.

The house opens to this beautiful museum-like corner. The house opens to this beautiful museum-like corner.

The house opens into a sitting area that appears to double as a workspace, with layers of art, antiques and collectibles setting the tone for the rest of the residence.

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The FN Souza painting at Rimple-Harpreet house. The FN Souza painting at Rimple-Harpreet house.

Pointing to one of the artworks, Farah remarked, “This should be in a museum. This is a Souza.”

FN Souza was a pioneering Indian modernist artist whose works have fetched crores of rupees at auctions. His painting The Lovers reportedly sold for over Rs 40 crore. The untitled painting displayed at Harpreet and Rimple’s home was sold at an auction in 2023 for Rs 1.08 crore, according to Saffronart.com.

Rimple-Harpreet’s residence is house to many artworks. Rimple-Harpreet’s residence is house to many artworks.

However, the Souza painting is far from the only prized artwork in the couple’s home. Almost every corner features antiques and valuable artworks, including pieces designed by the couple themselves. Their collection also includes works by artists such as Thota Vaikuntam and Sakti Burman, whose paintings have fetched substantial sums at auctions.

Double-height ceiling at Rimple-Harpreet’s museum-like home. Double-height ceiling at Rimple-Harpreet’s museum-like home.

Impressed by the collection, Farah remarked, “Only an artist can understand another artist. We are plebeians.”

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Looking around at the grandeur and the antiques, Dilip quipped, “Hum log toh mahal mein aa gaye.”

The dining area. The dining area.

The sitting area embraces a maximalist, old-world Indian luxury aesthetic, blending traditional Indian interiors with European vintage furniture. Persian rugs, layered patterns, ornate accessories and a mirrored coffee table topped with decorative crystal fruits add to its regal character. The colour palette revolves around beige, off-white and several shades of brown, creating a warm, cohesive atmosphere.

Pointing towards the crystal fruits, Farah asked, “Where is this from? Venice?”

The guest room. The guest room.

Harpreet clarified that they were from Murano, Italy, known for its glassmaking tradition.

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The multi-storey residence also has a lift connecting its various floors. One wall is dedicated entirely to traditional Pichwai art, adding another layer of Indian heritage to the home.

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Beyond the initial sitting area, the house opens into a larger, more spacious living area. One section is dedicated to dining, while another serves as a gathering space centred around an off-white sofa. Sculptures, paintings, artworks and indoor plants bring together artistic expression and natural elements.

The garden area has a swimming pool. The garden area has a swimming pool.

While the first sitting area exudes an old-world Indian charm, the main living room is a striking example of contemporary Indian luxury, combining an earthy architectural language with an art collector’s sensibility. Traditional Indian art and sculptural elements sit alongside modern furniture, natural materials and dramatic lighting.

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The double-height ceiling, exposed wooden beams, expansive windows and curved built-in steps lend the space an architectural grandeur. Stone flooring, textured plaster walls and natural finishes further enhance its understated elegance.

The dining area is equally distinctive, with both the dining table and the chandelier above it designed by Harpreet himself.

“I designed this myself by using multiple old chandeliers,” Harpreet said, explaining how he combined several vintage fixtures to create the statement lighting piece.

The modular kitchen. The modular kitchen.

Farah then drew attention to the dining table, noting that Harpreet had designed it himself.

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Explaining the inspiration behind it, Harpreet said, “This was an old Jamawar shawl, and then we got a stone that matched with the floor.”

The room thus combines traditional craftsmanship with bespoke design, with old materials finding new life in the couple’s interiors.

Pointing towards a Pichwai artwork, Rimple described it as an antique, emphasising its age and heritage value.

The conversation also turned to the couple’s fashion business and the wedding industry, which remains a major source of work for Indian designers. Harpreet and Rimple revealed that most of their designer outfits are sold during the wedding season.

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“India is a wedding industry and not fashion industry,” Harpreet said.

Farah echoed his sentiment, remarking, “All the money is coming from weddings.”

The next stop on the tour was the guest bedroom, which Farah promptly claimed as her own.

“This is my beautiful bedroom,” she said.

The room continues the home’s heritage-inspired aesthetic, featuring a four-poster canopy bed, patterned floor tiles, a large area rug, floor-to-ceiling curtains and a decorative console. A painted folding screen, metal candelabra and an assortment of antiques and accessories complete the look. The combination of traditional patterns, warm lighting, carved furniture and carefully layered textiles gives the bedroom the feel of a luxurious heritage hotel suite.

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Rimple added a playful touch to the tour, joking that whenever Farah visits, she presses the filmmaker’s feet.

Their next stop was the modular kitchen, featuring teal-blue cabinetry, white countertops, patterned floor tiles and a central island. Large windows allowed ample natural light and ventilation, while the contrasting colours and geometric flooring added character to the otherwise contemporary space.

Speaking to Business Standard, the designer couple revealed that it took them five years to build and curate the space they now call home.