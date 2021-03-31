Inside Rajkummar Rao’s luxurious split-level Mumbai home, actor recalls living in Gurgaon with 16-member joint family. Watch

Rajkummar Rao said it took him two years to get his new house ready. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Actor Rajkummar Rao’s new house in Mumbai is a good mix of classy and royal, and it speaks volumes about the actor and his choices. In a video, Rajkummar gives a tour of his house, which he says took 2 years to be ready. “I found the energy absolutely right. So, instantly I decided that I am going to have this house for myself,” the actor said. In middle of taking us to the spaces he loves inside his house, Rajkummar introduced his little pet Gaga.

While talking about the house, he said that he experimented with textures and tones of the décor just like how he experiments with his characters on screen. “You should not be scared of experimenting with your décor. That is what I do in my work as well. As an actor, I take a lot of risks, experiment with my characters, which is what we have done with the house as well,” the 36-year-old said adding that he loves detailing “even in the terms of my work. Being an actor, I believe in it.”

Step inside Rajkummar Rao’s new home

The Roohi actor recalled that this is his fourth house in Mumbai. “I grew up in Gurgaon, in a joint family. There were some 16 people living together. When I moved to Mumbai, I shared my house with two of my friends. We used to sleep on the floor.” Then he spoke about moving to another house where he experienced a lot of his firsts, “I got my first film there, I won my first National Award there,” he recalled.

In the house, one would also come across very quirky quotes. One of the doors had “‘Never forget where you started” written over it. Explaining that, Rajkummar said, “I believe in this. I didn’t want to become an actor to chase fame but because I fell in love with this art. Being an actor and playing so many characters in one lifetime keeps me rooted and uncorrupted. There is nothing else I can do in this life than being an actor.”

Inside Rajkummar Rao’s living room. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Inside Rajkummar Rao’s living room. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Here’s a picture of Rajkummar Rao’s personal space. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Here’s a picture of Rajkummar Rao’s personal space. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Rajkummar Rao’s house is full of quotes, books and much more. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Rajkummar Rao’s house is full of quotes, books and much more. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Rajkummar also has a space dedicated to his awards. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Rajkummar also has a space dedicated to his awards. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

That’s not it. There is another wall with “You are exactly where you need to be” written over it, which the actor calls a sum-up of his journey in the film industry so far. “I truly believe your hard work takes you places. The work I have done in 15 years has brought me here. Now, whatever I do, will take me ahead,” The White Tiger actor stated.

On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in Roohi, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. He recently wrapped Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar.