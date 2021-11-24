scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

Inside Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s white wedding, see photos

Several new photos from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding have surfaced on social media platforms.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 3:49:40 pm
rajkummar rao with patralekhaaPatralekhaa shared stunning photos from her white wedding. (Photo: Patralekhaa/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15. While their fans got a glimpse of their beautiful Hindu wedding, the two also had a white wedding where Patralekhaa chose to wear a beautiful white gown, while Rajkummar looked nothing less than a prince.

While at her Hindu wedding, Patralekhaa chose to be a Sabyasachi bride, her white gown was designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma. Earlier this week, the designers shared two candid photos of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa. “@patralekhaa looks like the perfectly ethereal winter bride in our Ivory White and Silver gown! The corset is handcrafted with our signature Kasab artistry, giving the ensemble the perfect balance of traditional elegance and contemporary charm. Thank you for choosing us for such a special moment in your life, Patralekhaa! We wish you and @rajkummar_rao a beautiful married life!” the caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

On Wednesday, Patralekhaa shared some photos of herself looking absolutely stunning.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Inside Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s pyjama party, where Farah Khan came in a ‘nighty’ and left with a hangover

Earlier, Sabysachi revealed details about Patralekhaa’s wedding outfit, which had her vow to Rajkummar Rao inscribed on it. Revealing the same, the designer wrote, “Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride @patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day. আমার পরান ভরা ভালোবাসা আমি তোমায় সমর্পণ করিলাম। (I pledge all my love to you)”

The couple tied the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of family and select friends from Bollywood such as Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Huma Qureshi among others.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao recently announced Mr And Mrs Mahi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement