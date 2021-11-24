Inside Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s white wedding, see photos

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15. While their fans got a glimpse of their beautiful Hindu wedding, the two also had a white wedding where Patralekhaa chose to wear a beautiful white gown, while Rajkummar looked nothing less than a prince.

While at her Hindu wedding, Patralekhaa chose to be a Sabyasachi bride, her white gown was designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma. Earlier this week, the designers shared two candid photos of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa. “@patralekhaa looks like the perfectly ethereal winter bride in our Ivory White and Silver gown! The corset is handcrafted with our signature Kasab artistry, giving the ensemble the perfect balance of traditional elegance and contemporary charm. Thank you for choosing us for such a special moment in your life, Patralekhaa! We wish you and @rajkummar_rao a beautiful married life!” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JADE by Monica and Karishma (@jade_bymk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

On Wednesday, Patralekhaa shared some photos of herself looking absolutely stunning.

Earlier, Sabysachi revealed details about Patralekhaa’s wedding outfit, which had her vow to Rajkummar Rao inscribed on it. Revealing the same, the designer wrote, “Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride @patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day. আমার পরান ভরা ভালোবাসা আমি তোমায় সমর্পণ করিলাম। (I pledge all my love to you)”

The couple tied the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of family and select friends from Bollywood such as Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Huma Qureshi among others.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao recently announced Mr And Mrs Mahi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.