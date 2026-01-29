Inside Rajat Bedi’s Mumbai home designed by his wife, featuring vancouver tiles and copper tables; says only the bar is his: ‘Rest is my wife’s’

Actor Rajat Bedi gives a tour of his Mumbai home which has been designed completely by his interior designer wife Monalisa Bedi.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 29, 2026
Rajat BediRajat Bedi poses with his LD Systems Speaker.
Bollywood is filled with stories of comebacks and revivals, but few come close to that of actor Rajat Bedi. After rising to fame in the early 2000s, he eventually faded from the spotlight. He found himself back on top after his role in Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood. In a recent video interview, Rajat gave a tour of his lavish Mumbai home that has been completely designed by his wife, Monalisa Bedi.

The actor started the tour by showing the Mashable India crew his custom designer tiles that belong to a Vancouver-based artist. He explained that his wife really loves the work done on the tiles and that she always wanted them in the house. He then passes his son’s room and his own bedroom but makes it clear that the tour will not be going to any of these spaces.

Rajat Bedi The custom tiles. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India)

Rajat then proceeded to show his favourite spot in the whole house, which was the bar. The bottles were stocked neatly behind a sliding metal frame, which was just translucent enough for one to see. Once opened, the viewers could see a sizable collection consisting of different kinds of alcoholic beverages. He said, “Whenever we have family or friends over, this is where we sit and jam. The whole house is my wife’s, but this place is just mine.” He called it his “boys’ zone”.

Rajat Bedi Rajat Bedi’s personal bar. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India)

Rajat Bedi then took the viewers to his living room, which was just opposite the bar. It was a massive space, with a cowhide rug on the floor. Rajat was quick to clarify that the carpet was artificial and proceeded to explain the vision behind the room that had been decided by his wife. He also showcased his LD Systems speaker that has been designed by Porsche. The particular model has a price tag of over Rs 6 lakh. The room had a custom table built by Monalisa, and it also had a shelf for Rajat’s awards.

Rajat Bedi Rajat Bedi’s living room. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India) Rajat Bedi Rajat Bedi showcasing his awards. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India)

He smiled while holding the awards and said, “These are all the awards that I have received since September. God has been kind. I love this, and I want more of this, just like Shah Rukh Khan.” Then he passed his daughter’s room, which was also not a part of the tour, before entering his kitchen. While Rajat had a fair bit of an idea about where everything is stored and placed, he admitted that he doesn’t do the cooking. After introducing his cook and his pet dog, Rajat took the viewers to the outside garden, which he called a dream for anyone living in Mumbai.

Rajat Bedi The kitchen of the house. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India)

The Koi Mil Gaya actor explained that the outside garden is where he sometimes sits, relaxes, reads books and takes in the nature. After showing off his Mercedes and his lovely garden, Rajat then walked over to his office, which was housed right behind his home. One could see the space through the glass walls, and Rajat explained that this is where he does all his business. He also introduced the viewers to his personal trainer and security personnel.

Rajat Bedi Where Rajat Bedi likes to set when he wishes to relax. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India) Rajat Bedi Rajat Bedi showing his garden. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India) Rajat Bedi Rajat Bedi’s in-house office. (Photo: YouTube/Mashable India)

The actor then shared some of the artwork he had invested in 30 years ago and also revealed a few plans he has for his home.

