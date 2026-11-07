Inside Raha Kapoor’s 4th birthday party: Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures with Ranbir

Just a day after the worldwide release of Ramayana, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter Raha Kapoor’s fourth birthday. Alia took to Instagram to share glimpses from the birthday celebration, where the couple was seen cutting a cake with Raha in Ranbir’s arms. Multiple cakes, all in pastel shades, were laid out for the little one.

Raha looked adorable in a floral frock for her fourth birthday, while Alia embraced the floral theme in a summer dress. Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, opted for a casual look, sporting a full-sleeved white T-shirt paired with denims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

One of the cakes featured what appeared to be Raha’s drawing of her family, with a little girl in a red frock holding her parents’ hands against a bright, sunny backdrop.

Other pictures captured Alia showering affection on her little girl, gently caressing her and planting a kiss on her cheek while keeping her face hidden from the camera.

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Raha was also seen participating in several activities organised as part of the celebration, including a colouring session. The birthday party, which seemingly took place at the couple’s new residence, featured a large banner that read, “Raha’s 4th Birthday”.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “She’s 4. Our little unicorn. Blessed. And obsessed. Forever. And ever.”

Grandmother Neetu Kapoor also offered a glimpse of the celebrations, sharing a picture of Raha’s freshly painted nails against a poster that read, “Raha’s Party”. The setup appeared to feature a nail-painting corner for Raha and her little friends.

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Neetu Kapoor Instagram Story Neetu Kapoor Instagram Story

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November that year. Around the time of their wedding, the two were promoting their first film together, Brahmastra. Four years later, they are celebrating their daughter’s birthday alongside the release of Ramayana, which has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in its first two days. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film has been made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.