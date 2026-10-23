Inside PV Sindhu’s house: Swimming pool, personal chef, Rs 1.75 lakh Mahabharat chessboard

Two-time Olympic medallist and former badminton world champion PV Sindhu has been training and living with her husband Venkata Datta, in Bengaluru. In her latest vlog, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited the badminton star’s luxurious house in the city. The beautiful residence features a huge swimming pool, vintage Volkswagen Beetle in the parking, personal chef, and even a limited edition Mahabharat chessboard.

Before entering PV Sindhu and her husband’s plush Bengaluru house, Farah Khan and Dilip saw her classic vintage Volkswagen Beetle car in the parking. Dilip instantly mentioned how it was similar to the iconic yellow Beetle owned by actor Mithun Chakraborty, which he famously lived in during his early days of struggle in Mumbai.

PV Sindhu’s car PV Sindhu’s car

Grand living room, dining area

The living room has a warm aesthetic, with mint green-coloured sofas and cushions with multi-coloured floral patterns. The big windows and sheer white curtains allow natural light to enter the space. The brown finish dining table faces glass doors, with a huge swimming pool outside.

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PV Sindhu’s drawing room PV Sindhu’s drawing room

There’s also a designated seating area beside the pool, with beautiful green plants on the other side. The entire outdoor space is surrounded by trees and plants, giving a secluded vibe. Inside, the drawing room and dining area lead to the other rooms through a hallway, featuring Sindhu’s framed pictures on the side walls.

Swimming pool area of PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home Swimming pool area of PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home

While giving a tour of their house, Sindhu and Datta flaunted their limited edition collectible Mahabharat chessboard kept on the side table, which costs around Rs 1.75 lakh. “This is actually the Mahabharata captured on a chess board. He pointed out the Pandavas and Kauravas,” Datta shared. Farah Khan was seemingly amazed after seeing the chessboard, as she said, “This must be a collectible, it’s beautiful.”

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Rs 1.75 lakh Mahabharat themed chessboard Rs 1.75 lakh Mahabharat themed chessboard

Kitchen, personal chef

One of the primary highlights of PV Sindhu’s house was her personal chef. “My team said that this is the most beautiful house we have ever been to,” Farah complimented the couple. Chef Sampath cooked an interesting General Tso’s chicken dish for everyone. The kitchen features light-coloured cabinets and a chic, contemporary design.

Inside PV Sindhu’s house’ kitchen Inside PV Sindhu’s house’ kitchen

PV Sindhu’s gold medal victory

While having a candid conversation, Sindhu and Datta revealed how the badminton player bagged a gold medal during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, despite suffering a hairline fracture. “In the quarter finals of the first game, she broke her foot,” Datta said. “I could hear the sound, I heard it breaking. I wanted to win, I had a silver and a bronze, I wanted a gold. It was very painful,” Sindhu added. “After that, she had to rest for six months, the foot was gone, a proper fracture. She played for three days with that injury. She beat two very healthy players, and won the gold medal,” her husband shared.