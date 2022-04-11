Inside Priyanka Chopra’s ‘soul Sunday’ with girlfriends and dogs, see photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra seemed to have had a blast on Sunday, going by her photos. She took to Instagram and shared pictures from her outing with close friends and her dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda. She tied her hair into pigtails and wore comfortable athleisure for this trip.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups.” She also posted a few stories of herself on Instagram, eating out, and asking in a poll, “Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra appealed to world leaders to come out in support of the refugees of Ukraine. In an Instagram post, she said that the current refugee crisis is the “largest we have seen as human beings”. In the video, Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, said, “World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take action to help the displaced people from Ukraine, and all around the world.”

Priyanka has been living in Los Angeles since the beginning of the year. She welcomed first child with husband Nick Jonas, via surrogate. Priyanka was last seen as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next make her debut as a Hollywood lead in Text for You. She also has several other projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, the assassin film Ending Things, her Bollywood comeback Jee Le Zaraa, and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic Sheela.