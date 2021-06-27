scorecardresearch
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona: ‘A part of my heart in the heart of New York City’

Priyanka Chopra stepped inside her Indian restaurant Sona for the first time since it opened. The actor shared pictures on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 8:59:36 am
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra visited her restaurant in New York, Sona, for the first time. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her wings as an entrepreneur earlier this year with the opening of an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York. She introduced the restaurant as “the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.” Now, on Saturday, the actor took her fans on a trip of the restaurant via an Instagram post as she herself visited the place for the first time since its opening.

“I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City,” she wrote along with a set of photos.

priyanka chopra in new york Priyanka Chopra looked excited and happy to be at Sona. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) priyanka chopra news The actor was seen enjoying gol gappa, an Indian street food. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) priyanka chopra photos She caught up with her friends for dinner. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) priyanka chopra in sona She also introduced her fans to her team that make Sona a success. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) priyanka chopra A sneak-peek of a private dining room named after Priyanka. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

In one of the photos, Priyanka can be seen tasting pani puri, a street food that is famous all over India. She also struck a pose against her nick name ‘Mimi’s’, which is a private dining room inside the restaurant.

Priyanka shared pictures of the restaurant for the first time earlier this year. In one of the photos, she was seen performing a special prayer with husband and singer Nick Jonas. Describing what led to the idea of Sona, Priyanka wrote, “What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”

On the work front, the actor made her OTT debut with Netflix film The White Tiger. She will also be seen in The Matrix 4, the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the romantic drama, Text For You.

