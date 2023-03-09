scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebration: Nick Jonas launches a colour attack, see how the actor escaped. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a colour-soaked Holi celebration at their Los Angeles residence with friends and family.

priyanka and nick jonasPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in the US. (Photo: Priyanka/Instagram)
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Holi celebration: Nick Jonas launches a colour attack, see how the actor escaped. Watch
Global icon Priyanka Chopra seemingly had a fun Holi celebration at her Los Angeles residence, as she shared a photo on her Instagram story, which showed her running away from husband and singer Nick Jonas’ ‘Holi attack.’ Both Priyanka and Nick were dressed in white, and their clothes and faces suggested that the pair had been celebrating the festival of colours for a while before the snap was taken.

While the actor only shared a single glimpse from her fun bash, her fan pages shared more goofy pictures of the star and a couple of videos which showed that the Jonas-Chopra family celebrated the festival in their green lawn, as children, men and women ran and threw colour at each other.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their traditions and respective cultures in style, and make it a point to let their fans know that they have deep respect for each other’s roots via various social media posts. Nick, for instance, has put out a Diwali post nearly every year on the festival of lights, wishing their fans and everyone celebrating a grand time, while Priyanka has also shared photos from her Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings in the past.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot in December, 2018, after knowing each other for a little while. The two had multiple celebrations post their wedding, and in January 2022, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Although the couple have been protective about Malti’s identity and privacy, Priyanka recently showed Malti’s face when the two were there to support her partner and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, as they received a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make a swoon-worthy duo as they grace Paris Fashion Week. Watch

On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of two projects — the romantic drama Love Again, and the Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime series Citadel.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 10:43 IST
