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From Shiva idol to Shivling: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Rs 171 cr LA mansion
Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles mansion: The couple often celebrate each other's festivals and cultural traditions. Last year, on Diwali, Priyanka shared a video of the couple performing Lakshmi Puja according to Hindu rituals.
Priyanka Chopra may have started small — the girl who changed clothes in her school washroom to look cool, while maintaining a sense of decency at home, and was bullied for being brown in the US as a student. Today, however, she is a global star and the owner of several real estate properties, including her Rs 171 crore mansion in Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra purchased the mansion in 2019 with her husband, Nick Jonas. Spread across 20,000 square feet, the property boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and soaring ceilings.
The interiors of their home are predominantly white, complemented by wooden architecture in earthy tones. The living room is a spacious area with white sofas and walls, while the dining area features contrasting tones. Opposite it is a dramatic black marble wall that breaks the otherwise white aesthetic. Below it is a fireplace, adding warmth to the space during chilly evenings.
The entrance to the dining room features three pieces of modern art that add a splash of colour to the white walls. A jhoomar hanging from the centre adds an element of grandeur to the space.
The dining room is designed to host Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving dinners, allowing the couple to celebrate the traditions and cultures of Nick Jonas’ family.
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Other amenities in the house include a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, a private bowling alley with striking lighting, a home theatre and a luxury entertainment lounge with a spa and gym.
A few years ago, while promoting an alcohol brand, Nick Jonas gave viewers a glimpse of his kitchen, gym, poolside area and a recreation space equipped with a table tennis setup.
The couple also have a fully equipped gym where they work out when they are not busy with their professional commitments. The private bowling alley is another feature of their home.
The pool area serves as a space for the couple to unwind on their days off. During Indian festivals such as Holi and Diwali, however, it transforms into an entertaining space for guests, with the couple hosting colourful Holi celebrations and Diwali festivities.
The expansive pool is surrounded by wooden flooring and cream-coloured furniture. The mansion is also surrounded by lush greenery and features a massive garage where the couple parks their luxury cars.
While the house is a dream abode for many, one of its most personal spaces is the couple’s puja room, which also doubles as a prayer and meditation corner. The space features a white Shiva idol against a white backdrop, surrounded by candles. It also has a silver Lord Ganesha idol, a Shivling and other Hindu deities. Items traditionally used for puja, including agarbatti, dhoop and aarti essentials, are also kept there. The corner additionally features a photograph of Priyanka’s father, Ashok Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often celebrate each other’s festivals and cultural traditions. Last year, on Diwali, Priyanka shared a video of the couple performing Lakshmi Puja according to Hindu rituals.
Although the couple purchased the house in 2019, they were forced to move out after it became “virtually unlivable”, according to a report by Page Six.
According to a lawsuit filed in May 2023, the property’s pool and spa began developing problems soon after the purchase. Waterproofing issues allegedly led to “fostered mold contamination and related issues”. The complaint also alleged that, around the same time, another water leak developed in the barbecue area on the deck.
The couple eventually moved back into the mansion in 2024.
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