From Shiva idol to Shivling: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Rs 171 cr LA mansion

Priyanka Chopra may have started small — the girl who changed clothes in her school washroom to look cool, while maintaining a sense of decency at home, and was bullied for being brown in the US as a student. Today, however, she is a global star and the owner of several real estate properties, including her Rs 171 crore mansion in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ LA mansion Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ LA mansion

Priyanka Chopra purchased the mansion in 2019 with her husband, Nick Jonas. Spread across 20,000 square feet, the property boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and soaring ceilings.

The interiors of their home are predominantly white, complemented by wooden architecture in earthy tones. The living room is a spacious area with white sofas and walls, while the dining area features contrasting tones. Opposite it is a dramatic black marble wall that breaks the otherwise white aesthetic. Below it is a fireplace, adding warmth to the space during chilly evenings.