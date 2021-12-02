Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dreamy third anniversary celebrations: ‘Found you, married you, keeping you’

It has been three years since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on December 1 with a candlelit dinner in London. Priyanka and Nick also shared glimpses of the romantic dinner on their social media platforms.

Priyanka gave a peek at a card that read, “Found you, married you, keeping you.” She captioned her post, “Living the dream. @nickjonas ❤️.”

The room was decorated with neon lights in the background that read, “Forever & always.”

Nick also gave a glimpse of the beautiful dinner night. He shared a video of the romantic celebrations, and captioned his post, “3 years. ❤️.” In the 10-second video, Priyanka could be seen smiling for the camera, surrounded by bright lights and large letters that read ‘forever’.

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine’s Laura Brown, Priyanka opened up about the ‘hard year’ it has been because of the time she has had to spend away from Nick. The couple has a home in Los Angeles, but she has been stationed in London for most of 2021. The actor also revealed that Nick would fly in from LA to spend a day or even just to have dinner with her in London.

She had said, “We talk all the time, you know. We know each other’s hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We have very individual careers and we are both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives.”

Priyanka added, “We’re always partners and assets and you know we have an opinion on each other’s thing. We’ll be each other’s champions. But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take because we built our careers by ourselves for such a long time. But I think at the same time, it is very important to keep a check on the other person’s heart. And how they are feeling and prioritising that.”

Priyanka and Nick married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had two wedding ceremonies – Hindu and Christian – to honour each other’s traditions.