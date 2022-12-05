Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend: Sun-bathing on a yacht to water sports

Global star Priyanka Chopra, late on Sunday night, posted gorgeous photos from her Dubai trip. The actor seemingly flew there after attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The photos gave a glimpse of her fun time in UAE’s capital city. From taking the yacht and sunbathing to just letting her hair down with a friend, Priyanka made the most of her time there.

The first photo has her lying on the yacht in a yellow swimsuit, with the word ‘notorious’ also seen. The next set has her enjoying the sunset as she sipped on wine, while another video has her jetting on the water on a water bike. She also shared a photo as she stepped out for dinner, wearing an animal print suit. The actor captioned the photos and videos, “Weekend vibes😍🤩.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, AR Rahman and Sonam Kapoor were also seen at the event. While Akshay Kumar has already flown to attend the festival, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will also join.

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Nick Jonas. Wishing him, she shared a candid photo from their wedding celebrations and wrote, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe .”

The American singer on his part shared beautiful portraits from his Hindu and white wedding, and wrote, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.”

Earlier this year in January, the couple welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.