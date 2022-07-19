Nick Jonas threw Priyanka Chopra a beachside birthday bash befitting a Bollywood queen. See inside pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday with a bang. Her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, posted several pictures and videos of her beachside birthday bash, which seemed to have an 80s theme.

Nick described Priyanka as ‘The Jewel of July’ in the caption of his Instagram post, which read, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoticon) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.” In one of the pictures, he seemed to be holding up a banner that also called Priyanka ‘The Jewel of July’ and said that she had been ‘est. in 1982’. Other pictures showed Priyanka and Nick kissing on the beach, and in the evening, enjoying a fireworks display. The couple recently became parents to a baby girl, whom they’ve named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka’s fan pages collected all the other photos and videos that had been shared by their friends on Instagram. One video showed Priyanka enjoying some dessert, while another showed her on a yacht. A fan revealed the location of the birthday party, after spotting Priyanka and Nick at a restaurant. They were in Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico.

Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia, also took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them together, in which the actor was wearing a red dress. “@priyankachopra happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many. I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness,” she wrote.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, and will next make her debut as a Hollywood lead in the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me. She also has the Russo brothers’ Prime Video show Citadel, her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zaraa and the action adventure Ending Things in the pipeline.