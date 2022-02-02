Inside Preity Zinta’s birthday celebration: Actor said she had no time to dress up, spent the day in mommy duties

Actor Preity Zinta celebrated her 47th birthday on January 31. The actor took to Instagram to share the photos from the celebration featuring husband Gene Goodenough and her family. While the actor mentioned how her twins have changed her life, she didn’t share their photo.

Preity had her husband, Gene Goodenough by her side. Some other family members and friends were also seen in the photos as the birthday girl cut the cake.

Preity and Gene welcomed the twins via surrogacy in November 2021. Their children’s names are Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Sharing the photos, Preity wrote, “A big thank you 🙏 to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up 😂 Inspite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair ❤️ #famjam #ting.”

Preity’s friend Rikoo Shama too shared a set of photos with the actor and wrote, “Birthday celebration🎂🥳🎈🎈Wishing you much love and happiness 💝@realpz#sistersforlife.”

Many close friends from the industry wished her as well. Hrithik Roshan shared an old selfie with the couple and wrote, “Happiest Birthday wishes to the newest mamma in town. You are beautiful inside out Pree! Here’s to the precious friend that you are. Ting! Love you too Gene.”

Dia Mirza wrote, “The best ❤️❤️❤️,” while Sussanne Khan commented, “Have a beautiful epic year pree 🎈🎈🧿♥️♥️🤗.”

See the birthday wishes for Preity Zinta:

Preity Zinta has been absent from the movies for a while now but is busy spending her time with her family.