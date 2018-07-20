Inside Poorna Patel’s sangeet: Nushrat Bharucha, MS Dhoni and Sophie Choudry in attendance

Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel and industrialist Namit Soni’s sangeet was held on July 19 in Mumbai. Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel and industrialist Namit Soni’s sangeet was held on July 19 in Mumbai.

Former Union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel and industrialist Namit Soni’s sangeet was held on July 19 in Mumbai. Many celebrities including Sophie Choudry, Guru Randhawa, Nushrat Bharucha, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and others were seen at the event. Scroll to see inside photos from Poorna-Namit’s sangeet.

Sophie Choudry shared some inside photos from the sangeet. Sophie Choudry shared some inside photos from the sangeet.

“Meri #poornabanisoni ❤️❤️ So so happy for you my darling PP @poornapatel ❤️As the festivities begin, May this be the start of yours & @namitvsoni ‘s beautiful life together! Welcome to the Punjabi side my love😋❤️😘👰🏻🤵🏻 #friendslikefamily #aboutlastnight #wedding #indianwedding #mereyaarkishaadihai #poornapatel #manishmalhotra #sophiechoudry #gururandhawa #sangeet #poornabanipunjabi,” read the photo caption. “Meri #poornabanisoni ❤️❤️ So so happy for you my darling PP @poornapatel ❤️As the festivities begin, May this be the start of yours & @namitvsoni ‘s beautiful life together! Welcome to the Punjabi side my love😋❤️😘👰🏻🤵🏻 #friendslikefamily #aboutlastnight #wedding #indianwedding #mereyaarkishaadihai #poornapatel #manishmalhotra #sophiechoudry #gururandhawa #sangeet #poornabanipunjabi,” read the photo caption.

Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala were seen posing with Poorna Patel. Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala were seen posing with Poorna Patel.

Sophie Choudry was also seen in a click with Manish Malhotra. Sophie Choudry was also seen in a click with Manish Malhotra.

Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha attended Poorna Patel’s sangeet. Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha attended Poorna Patel’s sangeet.

MS Dhoni arrived with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva for the celebration. MS Dhoni arrived with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva for the celebration.

See some more photos of Dhoni with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony. See some more photos of Dhoni with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa hobnobbed with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni at the do. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa hobnobbed with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni at the do.

Irfan Pathan and his son were present at the event. Irfan Pathan and his son were present at the event.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were snapped at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were snapped at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony.

Zaheer and Sagarika were accompanied by Yuvraj Singh. Zaheer and Sagarika were accompanied by Yuvraj Singh.

Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony. Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony.

Karan Tacker was also spotted at the party.

In an inside photo, Nushrat was seen with Manish Malhotra, Karan Tacker and Sakshi Dhoni. In an inside photo, Nushrat was seen with Manish Malhotra, Karan Tacker and Sakshi Dhoni.

