Follow Us:
Friday, July 20, 2018

Inside Poorna Patel’s sangeet: Nushrat Bharucha, MS Dhoni and Sophie Choudry in attendance

Inside Poorna Patel's sangeet: Many celebrities including Sophie Choudry, Guru Randhawa, Nushrat Bharucha, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and others were seen at the event.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 20, 2018 5:18:32 pm
Poorna Patel sangeet inside photo Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel and industrialist Namit Soni’s sangeet was held on July 19 in Mumbai.

Former Union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel and industrialist Namit Soni’s sangeet was held on July 19 in Mumbai. Many celebrities including Sophie Choudry, Guru Randhawa, Nushrat Bharucha, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and others were seen at the event. Scroll to see inside photos from Poorna-Namit’s sangeet.

Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry shared some inside photos from the sangeet. Sophie Choudry “Meri #poornabanisoni ❤️❤️ So so happy for you my darling PP @poornapatel ❤️As the festivities begin, May this be the start of yours & @namitvsoni ‘s beautiful life together! Welcome to the Punjabi side my love😋❤️😘👰🏻🤵🏻 #friendslikefamily #aboutlastnight #wedding #indianwedding #mereyaarkishaadihai #poornapatel #manishmalhotra #sophiechoudry #gururandhawa #sangeet #poornabanipunjabi,” read the photo caption. Sophie Choudry and more Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala were seen posing with Poorna Patel. Sophie Choudry, manish Sophie Choudry was also seen in a click with Manish Malhotra. Sophie Choudry more photos Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha attended Poorna Patel’s sangeet. MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni MS Dhoni arrived with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva for the celebration. MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni daughter See some more photos of Dhoni with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony. Guru Randhawa, M S Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa hobnobbed with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni at the do. Irfan Pathan son Irfan Pathan and his son were present at the event. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were snapped at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony. Zaheer, Sagarika, Yuvraj Singh Zaheer and Sagarika were accompanied by Yuvraj Singh. Nushrat Bharucha Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning at Poorna Patel’s sangeet ceremony. Karan Tacker Karan Tacker was also spotted at the party. manish, sophie In an inside photo, Nushrat was seen with Manish Malhotra, Karan Tacker and Sakshi Dhoni.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement